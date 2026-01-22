Trending topics:
2026 World Cup
Comments

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal chances to win the 2026 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Luis Enrique (L), Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.
© Alex Grimm & Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique (L), Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

Luis Enrique has reestablished himself as one of the top coaches in world soccer following domestic success and a UEFA Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain, after a less successful stint with the Spain national team. Now removed from international management, the former Barcelona boss made a bold claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and their chances of winning the 2026 World Cup.

After his trophy-laden tenure at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi, where he faced Ronaldo multiple times, Luis Enrique was tasked with leading La Roja at the 2022 World Cup, a campaign that ended in the round of 16 against Morocco. With the 2026 edition approaching and drawing increasing attention, the 55-year-old manager, despite backing Spain, expressed high regard for Portugal.

Ahead of PSG’s match against Sporting CP in the Champions League, Luis Enrique was asked whether Portugal are capable of winning the World Cup, and he delivered a confident response: “Without any doubt, for me they are among the top teams capable of winning the World Cup. But there are other strong teams as well, like Spain, along with the traditional favorites.

The Spanish coach then praised Portugal’s long-standing influence on the global game beyond just players. “Still, in terms of individual quality, Portugal stand out — for many years now, Portugal have been exporting players, coaches, and sporting directors all over the world. There are Portuguese everywhere, and at a very high level. Based on what they are doing now, with a Spanish coach, it’s a mix that I find very interesting,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal interact following victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Luis Enrique closed on a personal note, revealing who he would support if Spain were to fall short: “Without any doubt, they are one of the teams we always highlight for their individual quality, a reference national team. What they lack is winning a World Cup. I hope it’s Spain; but if not, I would like it to be Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have a surprising 2026 World Cup role as Portugal’s Roberto Martinez delivers bold take

Much of Spain’s current core was inherited by Luis Enrique during his time with the national team, with several of his former players still part of the squad. At PSG, however, the presence of Portuguese players such as Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, and Gonçalo Ramos, along with sporting director Luís Campos, has further shaped his appreciation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team.

Portugal’s rise on the international stage since Ronaldo’s debut

As Luis Enrique noted, Portuguese soccer has experienced significant growth in recent decades, particularly since the start of the 21st century. While Eusébio once stood as the nation’s greatest icon, the national team lacked the sustained prestige it holds today.

A new wave emerged in the 1990s with figures like Rui Costa and Paulo Futre, and Luís Figo made history by winning the 2000 Ballon d’Or. Still, Portugal’s true breakthrough at the international level coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team debut on August 20, 2003.

Before Ronaldo’s arrival, Portugal had qualified for just three World Cups and three UEFA European Championships, without winning a major trophy. Since then, the Seleção have reached six World Cups and six Euros, capturing the first three titles in their history: one European Championship and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

