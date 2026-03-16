Portugal reportedly submits call-up request for Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Will he play against Mexico and USMNT?

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s latest injury has cast serious doubt over his participation in the March international window, with the forward already having been sidelined for more than two weeks. Recent reports, however, have struck a more optimistic tone, with the Portugal Football Federation reportedly submitting an official call-up request to Al Nassr, raising the question of whether Ronaldo will feature against Mexico and the USMNT without match fitness.

With Portugal set to travel to North America for friendlies against Mexico on the 28th and the USMNT on the 31st, anticipation had been building for Ronaldo’s return to the continent ahead of the World Cup. According to TUDN Mexico, the FPF has already formally sent its call-up request to the Saudi club, signaling the federation’s intent to include the star in the tour squad.

The request submitted to Al Nassr covers both Ronaldo and fellow Portuguese forward João Félix, who was part of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League-winning campaign. The key determining factor will be Al Nassr’s forthcoming medical report on Ronaldo’s condition, which is expected to clarify his availability ahead of the squad announcement scheduled for Friday, March 20.

As the Mexican outlet reports, head coach Roberto Martínez is keen to have Ronaldo present during the training camp. However, given the nature of his injury, the striker is unlikely to see game time in either the Mexico or USMNT friendlies.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Ronaldo’s injury occurred on February 28, when a hamstring problem forced him off during a match. With a reported recovery window of up to four weeks, and having already missed Al Nassr’s last two fixtures, pushing him into action against either Mexico or the USMNT would risk exposing him to a potentially more serious setback.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, a fundamental piece for Roberto Martínez’s Portugal

Without a fit Ronaldo available for the March friendlies, Portugal’s expected commercial returns from the North American tour are likely to take a hit. The situation also raises a fair question: why call up an injured player rather than use the opportunity to blood someone new?

The answer becomes clear when you consider what Ronaldo represents, both on and off the field, for the Portuguese national team. At 41 years old, the former Real Madrid superstar is still performing at a high level, leading the scoring charts under Martínez’s tenure, with a run of 13 goals in his last 14 international appearances.

Speaking at the Portugal Football Summit podcast back on February 23, Martínez made his admiration for Ronaldo abundantly clear: “I have never worked with a player who, every single morning, focuses on trying to make the most of the day to improve. If we could have Cristiano forever, it would be the easiest way to train younger players as they join the national team, because he possesses that level of focus. His desire is to seize every day to get better.“

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