USMNT star Patrick Agyemang reportedly nears a Premier League side in a post-2026 World Cup move

Patrick Agyemang managed to become one of the best players in Major League Soccer, shining for Charlotte FC for three seasons. Because of this, the USMNT star completed a €6.9 million transfer to Derby County. Being a usual starter, he has managed to score 10 goals, becoming the top scorer alongside Carlton Morris. After his strong performances, he is reportedly getting closer to the Premier League in a post-2026 World Cup move.

According to Football Insider, the performances of Patrick Agyemang are attracting the attention of two Premier League teams: Leeds United and Crystal Palace. As both teams are established in the league, the USMNT star could prioritize a move that guarantees him playing time. With both sides having serious scoring problems, the 25-year-old star would have a great opportunity to earn an important role in the rotation.

After shining in the EFL Championship, Agyemang will not leave Derby County easily, as they are asking for €23 million for his transfer. While Crystal Palace are looking for a natural replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, Leeds United have been pursuing him as a backup for the duo of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha. For this reason, securing his place with the USMNT and delivering a strong performance at the 2026 World Cup could be decisive.

In case Derby County secure promotion to the Premier League, Patrick Agyemang might not be transferred, as he is the undisputed leader of the offense. However, they have a tough task ahead, as they are 13 points away from the direct promotion spots, making it a difficult mission. If they fail to achieve promotion, the 25-year-old striker could leave the team more easily, but still with a high transfer fee involved.

Patrick Agyemang #16 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal.

Agyemang’s uphill battle for USMNT 2026 World Cup spot

Following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, Patrick Agyemang made his debut on January 17, 2025, scoring a goal against Venezuela and then against Costa Rica. Although he was called up for several consecutive games, a herniated disc he suffered in September 2025 caused him to lose his spot, and he was not called up for the final friendly matches in November 2025. Additionally, the 25-year-old star faces stiff competition for the striker position.

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Both Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi appear to be fixed options for coach Mauricio Pochettino. Therefore, Patrick Agyemang would have to compete with Damion Downs and Haji Wright for the third striker spot. If he maintains his strong form, the 25-year-old could secure his place. Despite this, the Derby County star might not receive many minutes, as he has not been a starter since the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he disappointed with his performances.