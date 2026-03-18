Portugal coach Martinez admits no guarantee over Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup presence amid injury concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent injury has set off alarm bells not only at Al Nassr but within the Portugal national team, particularly with the 2026 World Cup fewer than 90 days away. As attention turns to the March international window, head coach Roberto Martínez has admitted he cannot guarantee that Ronaldo will be fit to participate in the tournament in North America.

Still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained on February 28, Ronaldo’s availability for Portugal’s friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT remains very much in the air, with Martínez indicating that a decision will be made when he announces his squad next Friday.

In an interview with the Observador YouTube channel, Martínez was asked whether Portugal‘s medical staff had given him any assurance that Ronaldo would be fit for the World Cup. The Spanish coach offered no such comfort: “No one can provide that guarantee. If I had that guarantee, I would have called the player up now.“

Pressed on his earlier assessment of the injury as minor, Martínez was equally measured. “Cristiano currently has a minor injury, but he still has more matches with his club. Football is a contact sport, and I can’t guarantee that players won’t get injured.“

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal drops to the floor injured.

Beyond the March friendlies, where his involvement is already in serious doubt, Ronaldo has up to nine more matches scheduled with Al Nassr before the end of the 2025-26 season across the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League. That number could fluctuate depending on how the club manages his workload, but with the World Cup so close, his fitness will be a topic under daily review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi becomes second player to reach 900 goals: Did Cristiano Ronaldo get there faster?

Portugal looking to avoid a repeat of 2014

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Portugal had a disappointing campaign, bowing out in the group stage as Germany and the United States advanced from Group G. Ronaldo’s contribution was significantly hampered by a patellar tendinitis issue in his left knee, sustained after pushing through the Champions League final that season. He managed just one goal in the tournament, against Ghana, and the experience left a lasting mark on how his fitness heading into major competitions is assessed.

The parallels with his current hamstring injury and the risk of it being aggravated have inevitably raised concerns about history repeating itself. Asked directly whether a similar scenario could unfold at the 2026 World Cup, Martínez expressed confidence in his ability to handle the situation.

“It’s my responsibility to create the best possible environment for our team, so that all players in the dressing room enjoy representing Portugal and contributing at the World Cup. I have a lot of experience in this area,” he said, before drawing on a precedent from his time with Belgium. “For example, when I was with Belgium, I had a player who was only medically fit for the third match. At that point, it becomes a matter of making a decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a decision: either include the player or leave him out. The decision was the right one, we included the player, and he played in the third match. And then he was able to take part in the next four matches. What I can say is that we have an excellent relationship with our medical department which has extensive experience that allows it to gather all the necessary information to make the right decision.“

The coach was referring to his experience with Belgium captain Vincent Kompany, who suffered a groin injury in a friendly against Portugal in June 2018, just weeks before the World Cup in Russia. Martínez opted to include him anyway, and after sitting out the first two group games and featuring for 16 minutes in the third against England, Kompany went on to play the full 90 minutes across Belgium’s next four matches until the game for the 3rd place.