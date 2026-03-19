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Lamine Yamal honors Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar with special tribute after shattering Kylian Mbappe’s UEFA Champions League record (VIDEO)

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar (left), Lamine Yamal (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesNeymar (left), Lamine Yamal (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

Lamine Yamal made history for Barcelona while paying tribute to two of soccer’s modern greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, during the club’s emphatic UEFA Champions League win over Newcastle. The 18-year-old winger shattered Kylian Mbappe’s record as the youngest player to reach 10 goals in the competition, while celebrating in style to honor the Portuguese and Brazilian superstars. Barcelona cruised to a 7-2 victory at Camp Nou in the second leg of their last-16 tie, sealing an 8-3 aggregate triumph and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

The Catalan side’s attacking display was breathtaking. Raphinha dominated the evening, scoring twice and creating multiple assists, while Robert Lewandowski also netted a brace. Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez, and Yamal himself contributed to the scoring, with the teenager making the difference at key moments. While Barcelona’s offense was irresistible, their defense showed vulnerability, conceding twice despite the comfortable scoreline.

Barca opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Raphinha converted a low strike after a swift counter led by Fermin Lopez. Newcastle responded quickly through Anthony Elanga, who capitalized on Lewis Hall’s cross to level the game nine minutes later. Marc Bernal restored the Catalan lead from a Raphinha free kick, only for Elanga to score again in the 28th minute after Yamal’s attempted back-heel clearance went awry.

Yamal redeemed himself deep into first-half stoppage time, coolly converting a penalty kick, as the second half quickly turned into a procession. Fermin scored following a Raphinha through-ball, Lewandowski headed in from a corner, and then converted a precise Yamal assist for his second goal. The Brazilian winger sealed the rout, capping a dominant performance for the hosts.

Yamal makes Champions League history

The night was particularly historic for Lamine Yamal. At 18 years and 248 days, he became the youngest player to score 10 Champions League goals, surpassing Kylian Mbappe, who achieved the milestone at 18 years and 350 days during his time with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

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Yamal hit the landmark with a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time, giving Barcelona a crucial 3-2 lead. The Spain international also became the youngest player to score in consecutive knockout games and reached another milestone by completing 30 Champions League appearances, all before turning 19.

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Celebrating the legends: Ronaldo and Neymar

Following his historic goal, Yamal’s celebrations caught the eye of fans worldwide. Initially, he climbed up on the boards with his arms crossed in a move reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration on advertising boards.

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His next move was a samba-inspired tribute to Neymar, which he used to energize the Camp Nou audience.

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