Video: Lionel Messi scores opener for Inter Miami vs. Nashville to hit 900 career goals in Champions Cup

Inter Miami hosted Nashville SC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 at Chase Stadium on Wednesday. With a stunning crossed finish, Lionel Messi broke the deadlock and reached the historic milestone of 900 career goals in the process.

After a tightly contested first leg that ended goalless at Geodis Park, Inter Miami came out determined to take control of the tie from the opening minutes, breaking through in the seventh. Rodrigo De Paul drove forward and shifted the play to the left for Sergio Reguilon to deliver a cross into the box, where Messi brought the ball under control under pressure before whipping a crossed shot into the far corner.

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Messi had entered the match on 899 career goals, having had the chance to reach the milestone in last week’s first leg at Nashville but failing to find the net. He then sat out the weekend’s MLS fixture against Charlotte FC to rest ahead of tonight’s decisive clash, a decision that paid off almost immediately.

Beyond the milestone itself, Messi has become only the second player in soccer history to reach 900 career goals across club and international soccer, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in that exclusive company. Notably, the Argentine appears to have reached the mark at a faster pace than the Portuguese legend did before him.

The road to the 1,000-goal mark

With 900 now in the rearview mirror, the next landmark is 1,000 career goals, a figure Cristiano Ronaldo is steadily closing in on with 965. Whether Lionel Messi, now 38 years old, can realistically get there is a more complex question.

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see also Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC LIVE Updates: Messi scores 900th career goal in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg (1-0)

Following his departure from Barcelona, Messi’s club output dipped considerably, managing just 11 and 21 goals across his two seasons at PSG. His first two years in MLS were similarly modest by his standards, with 11 goals in a partial 2023 season and 23 in 2024, a campaign disrupted by injury.

The 2025 season, however, represented a genuine turning point. Fully adapted to life in MLS, Messi registered 43 goals across all competitions with Inter Miami and added three more with the Argentina national team, for a combined total of 46 in a single calendar year. With four goals already in five games to start 2026, and his Inter Miami contract running through December 2028, sustaining anything close to that pace would put the 1,000-goal milestone within reach, a feat that not long ago would have seemed unthinkable for a player at his stage of career.