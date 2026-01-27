Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly make firm decision on Omar Marmoush after Semenyo arrival

Following their failure to consolidate their leadership in the Premier League, Manchester City have decided to make two signings: Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo. While the Englishman has only played in one game, the Ghanaian has been with the team longer, excelling in both scoring and creativity. After his breakthrough, questions arose about Omar Marmoush’s future, but Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a definitive decision regarding the Egyptian star.

Even though Antoine Semenyo has just joined Manchester City, he has already proven to be a game-changing player. In only four matches with the Citizens, the 26-year-old winger has scored three goals and contributed one assist. In light of this breakout, Marmoush’s future came into question, but Pep Guardiola has reportedly made up his mind on the Egyptian.

According to several media outlets, Manchester City may be open to allowing Omar Marmoush to leave the team, despite his joining just a year ago. Additionally, Fenerbahce are reportedly prepared to offer €30 million to secure his transfer, promising the 26-year-old more playing time. However, journalist Ismael Mahmoud has contradicted this report, asserting that the Egyptian striker is determined to remain with the Citizens, as Pep Guardiola fully trusts him.

While Omar Marmoush is not an undisputed starter for Manchester City, he has shown a brilliant ability to step up when replacing Erling Haaland. Moreover, he has proven capable of influencing the team’s collective play, offering qualities the Norwegian does not usually provide and giving Guardiola more tactical options. However, the Egyptian still needs to take a step forward in front of goal, as his recent scoring output has been quite disappointing.

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match.

Marmoush proves compatibility alongside Haaland in Man City lineup

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Omar Marmoush has played as a center forward, serving as Erling Haaland’s backup. However, the Egyptian has proven to be a highly versatile player, as he has also featured at times as a left winger for Manchester City, shining alongside the Norwegian star. Because of this, the 26-year-old striker could not only provide competition for the Citizens’ main star but also become one of his best on-field partners.

Marmoush’s ability to seamlessly transition between roles as an attacking midfielder, left winger, and striker presents a strategic advantage for Pep Guardiola. His intelligent playmaking gives the manager several options when crafting his lineup. Still, the Egyptian may not be a guaranteed starter, with Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki, and Haaland ahead of him in the pecking order. That said, this does not diminish his importance.