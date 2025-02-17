Lamine Yamal reaches incredible milestone earlier than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe

Lamine Yamal is already being hailed as one of soccer’s brightest stars, not just for his potential but for the performances he’s delivered at the highest level. Having broken numerous records, the 17-year-old has reached a remarkable milestone far earlier than legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.

Making his professional debut for Barcelona at just 15 years and 9 months, Yamal has exceeded expectations, showcasing his talent both for his club and the Spain national team. His meteoric rise has now led him to an extraordinary achievement.

In Monday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, Lamine Yamal reached the milestone of 100 professional appearances at just 17 years and 219 days. Of those 100 matches, 83 were for Barcelona, while the remaining 17 were for Spain—solidifying his status as an impactful player at both the club and international levels.

Despite already having an impact at the early stages of their careers, the iconic forwards sit far away from Yamal’s record. Mbappe, who surprised everyone at the 2018 World Cup, reached the 100-matches milestone at 19 years and 56 days.

In Ronaldo‘s case, after playing for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, and Portugal national team, got that milestone at 19 years and 254 days. Lastly, sitting far from Yamal, is Messi, who reached 100 games at 20 years and 105 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘I haven’t seen anyone like him’: Robert Lewandowski sends huge praise to Barcelona star

Yamal’s shocking numbers so far

In his first 100 professional games, Yamal has delivered several standout performances across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and for Spain. His remarkable numbers include 18 goals and 22 assists for Barcelona in 83 appearances, and 3 goals and 8 assists in 17 appearances for Spain.

Beyond his playmaking abilities, Yamal’s contributions have led to significant trophies. With Barcelona, he has already won the 2022/23 La Liga title and the 2024/25 Spanish Super Cup, in which he scored in a dominant 5-2 victory over Real Madrid. For Spain, he played a pivotal role in their 2024 EURO victory, becoming the youngest player to appear, score, and win the competition.

Having made history as the youngest player ever to win the prestigious Golden Boy award, Yamal is firmly etching his name into soccer history. Fans eagerly anticipate the next chapters of his remarkable career.

Advertisement