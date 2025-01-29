Manchester City recently secured Erling Haaland’s long-term commitment with an unprecedented 9.5-year contract, keeping him at the Etihad until 2034. At first glance, the deal appears to lock down the 24-year-old Norwegian striker for the best years of his career, ensuring City’s dominance in English and European soccer.

However, reports from Spain suggest that Haaland’s future may not be as tightly bound as it seems. Despite the absence of a formal release clause, the contract’s ‘small print’ reportedly includes a mechanism allowing Haaland to leave for three of Europe’s biggest clubs—including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The third club in this elite list adds another layer of intrigue to the deal, as it suggests City are willing to grant Haaland an exit route under specific conditions. But what exactly does this hidden clause mean for his future?

Haaland’s secret exit route: ‘Small print’ in contract

While Manchester City officially states that there is no release clause in Haaland’s contract, multiple reports indicate that his agents, led by Rafaela Pimienta, have secured a unique ‘formula’ that allows him to leave if certain conditions are met.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, this special arrangement grants Haaland the ability to exit only for three clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. While the exact mechanism remains undisclosed, it ensures that City will not stand in his way should he wish to pursue a move to one of these powerhouses.

“They do explicitly state that there is no release clause in the contract, but Haaland’s agents have devised a ‘formula’ for him to leave the club, should he desire and City agree to it,” reports Marca. The presence of this undisclosed exit strategy is no surprise. Pimienta has always emphasized that her clients should have control over their own futures, and it seems Haaland’s case is no different.

Could Haaland move to Spain in future?

Despite Haaland’s apparent commitment to Manchester City, speculation about a future move to Spain refuses to fade. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have long admired the Norwegian goal machine, and he remains a dream signing for both clubs.

However, a transfer is unlikely to happen in the immediate future. Barcelona, still recovering from financial struggles, would struggle to afford a deal of this magnitude anytime soon. Meanwhile, Los Blancos would likely need to sell one of their star forwards—potentially Vinicius or Rodrygo—before even considering such a massive investment.

As for the third club in Haaland’s exit agreement, PSG are reportedly the final team on the list. Unlike Barcelona, the French giants have the financial power to pursue the Norway star sooner rather than later, especially to fill in the void left by Kylian Mbappe.