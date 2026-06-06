How to watch Bolivia vs Scotland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bolivia vs Scotland on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bolivia vs Scotland WHAT International Friendly WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Scotland continues its buildup toward a long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup, making this international friendly against Bolivia an important step in its preparations. The Scots are set for their first World Cup appearance since France 1998.

Meanwhile, Bolivia looks to regroup after falling to Iraq in the intercontinental playoff and missing out on qualification. With both teams aiming to gain momentum and fine-tune their squads, this matchup promises to be a valuable test. Don’t miss the action as these sides look to make a strong statement.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Bolivia vs Scotland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement