Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the upcoming Champions League playoff tie against Real Madrid in a press conference, acknowledging the exceptional talent of Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.

Guardiola highlighted the difficulty of containing these two players within a standard 90 or 180-minute match, emphasizing the need for a strategic approach to minimize their impact. He stressed the importance of limiting their time on the ball and the need for a balanced game plan. The first leg, at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, February 11th, will be critical.

Guardiola noted that while facing Real Madrid always presents complexities, past encounters offer valuable experience. He acknowledged that Real Madrid poses a multi-faceted threat, with Mbappé being just one of several exceptional players in a highly talented team.

He highlighted the need for tactical flexibility and a strong defensive strategy to nullify Real Madrid’s offensive abilities. Guardiola emphasized the importance of timing and strategy in the first leg, aiming to establish a favorable position before the second leg at the Bernabéu.

Beyond the individual matchup: A focus on collective strength

Guardiola dismissed the notion of the tie being solely a battle between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, emphasizing the importance of the collective strength of both squads. He acknowledged the ambitions of both teams and highlighted Mbappé’s hunger to win.

The manager stressed the importance of both teams’ collective efforts rather than focusing on a singular, star player confrontation. He expressed optimism for the match, acknowledging the team’s recent inconsistency, but asserting his belief in their ability to improve and compete at the highest level.

Guardiola acknowledged Manchester City’s inconsistent form this season, admitting that the team hasn’t displayed its usual consistency. He addressed the team’s defensive vulnerabilities, evidenced by conceding a significant number of goals.