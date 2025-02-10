FC Barcelona will hold an informational session for club members on Tuesday, February 11th, to provide an update on the Spotify Camp Nou redevelopment project. Elena Fort, the club’s institutional vice-president, and Joan Sentelles, head of Espai Barça operations, will detail the progress of the construction work by Limak Construction and outline plans for the stadium’s partial reopening.

The club’s website confirms that the ongoing objective is to host official matches this season with a partial capacity exceeding 60,000 spectators. However, they acknowledge that the timeline may be subject to change depending on the construction progress.

FC Barcelona has confirmed that the only significant change to the construction timeline involves the installation of the new stadium’s roof. This work will now take place after the end of the 2025/26 season, a decision intended to prevent disruptions to matches. This adjustment doesn’t affect the overall stadium capacity or functionality.

Meanwhile, the club reports that work has commenced on installing the new pitch, a process estimated to take 10 weeks. According to Mundo Deportivo, this work includes removing construction debris, installing drainage systems, and planting the new turf, with completion anticipated by mid-April. This timeline would potentially allow the Spotify Camp Nou to host a hypothetical Champions League semi-final (April 29th-30th) and the final two La Liga matches against Real Madrid (May 10th-11th) and Villarreal (May 18th-19th).

Addressing delays and maintaining construction momentum

The informational session will address factors contributing to construction delays, such as material availability, skilled labor shortages, and unforeseen work. Despite these challenges, the club assures members that construction is progressing as planned, with a target reopening date before the summer. Upon reopening, the stadium will feature temporary access control, lighting, and fully operational services, including food and beverage options.

The club is awaiting municipal permits to expand work hours, aiming for six days a week and 24-hour operation while adhering to labor regulations and minimizing neighborhood disruption. Currently, approximately 3,000 workers are involved in the project.

FC Barcelona maintains that payments to Goldman Sachs remain on schedule, aligning with the construction progress. Daily contact and comprehensive monitoring of construction are ensured, involving the club, the construction company, and the investors. The club emphasizes the key role of investors, whose investments are tied to specific return objectives.