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Report: Pep Guardiola demands €20M salary to consider Italy job amid negotiations with Paolo Maldini

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Pep Guardiola and Paolo Maldini, Technical Director of Italy.
© Carl Recine/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola and Paolo Maldini, Technical Director of Italy.

Italy have begun the process of renewing their sporting project, led by Paolo Maldini and president Giovanni Malagò. While several Italian coaches have been linked with the job, Pep Guardiola is the chosen one, as both executives have revealed that negotiations with the Spaniard are ongoing. Despite the formal talks, the legendary head coach is reportedly determined to reject the job, requesting a salary of €20 million.

According to Elisabetta Esposito, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, his advisor, have returned to Italy with very little optimism. Pep Guardiola is not very willing to accept a new job as a coach, as he wants to take a break to spend time with his family, something he has not been able to do for years. In addition, he is requesting an annual salary of €20 million, while Italy’s offer is €10 million.

Despite this situation, Italy are reportedly remaining in the negotiations, looking to improve their offer and convince him over the coming weeks. Needing a deep restructuring, the possible arrival of Guardiola would be the ideal move, as he develops young players. In addition, the Spaniard coach would be key to adjusting the playing style toward a more modern and competitive approach.

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Italy reportedly shortlist three Pep Guardiola alternatives

Amid the negotiations with Pep Guardiola, Italy do not seem willing to stand still. Although Silvio Baldini is the coach currently in charge, they are determined to appoint a manager with extensive experience and a more suitable profile. While they still maintain active hopes of landing the Spanish coach, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) is reportedly considering only three names as alternatives to become the new head coach.

Italian legend and coach Andrea Pirlo is speaking during the FIGC Hall of Fame Event.

Italian legend and coach Andrea Pirlo is speaking during the FIGC Hall of Fame Event.

Even though he has not managed a European club since 2024, Andrea Pirlo is the ideal candidate to take over as Italy’s head coach as backup for Pep Guardiola, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite being under contract with United FC of the UAE Pro League until 2027, he could leave without much difficulty to take charge of the national team.

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Paolo Maldini reveals talks with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti over Italy head coach vacancy

Alongside Pirlo, the FIGC and Paolo Maldini are also considering Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte, in that order, Elisabetta Esposito reveals. However, they are viewed as emergency options rather than priorities, as the FIGC is looking for a fresh direction for the national team. While both coaches have already succeeded at the highest level, they represent continuity in the sporting project, something they do not fully want to pursue.

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