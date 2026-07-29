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FIFA opens disciplinary cases against Gavi and Argentina, with AFA accused of four World Cup breaches

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Gavi of Spain and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.
© Florencia Tan Jun & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesGavi of Spain and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.

The fallout from the 2026 World Cup final continues to escalate, particularly following the wild postgame brawl that erupted on the pitch at MetLife Stadium. In response, soccer’s global governing body has opened formal disciplinary proceedings against Spain midfielder Gavi and several Argentina players, while hitting the Argentine Football Association (AFA) with four alleged code violations.

In a statement released Wednesday, FIFA confirmed that its Disciplinary Committee launched an official investigation into the AFA for potential breaches across four separate articles of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The charges include “using a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature,” “inappropriate behavior,” “discrimination and racist attacks,” and failure to maintain “order and security at matches.”

FIFA cited a series of infractions spanning the entire tournament, not just the chaotic scenes after the final whistle against Spain, including “discriminatory chants and gestures, delayed kickoffs, non-compliance with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators, and the throwing of objects by spectators across multiple matches,” such as a controversial flag displayed following their win over England.

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Players, coaching staff face potential suspensions

FIFA also singled out key figures involved in the postgame scrum following the final whistle. The list of investigated individuals includes Argentine players Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and Thiago Almada, along with assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Midfielder Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, universally known as Gavi, was the sole Spanish player named in the proceedings.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final.

Paredes faces the most severe scrutiny, with proceedings opened for three counts of assault following his physical altercation with Eric Garcia and Gavi. Fellow Argentina defender Nahuel Molina faces two counts of assault, while assistant coach Roberto Ayala was charged with one count stemming from a heated confrontation with Dani Olmo.

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Beyond the assault allegations, FIFA initiated separate proceedings for potential violations regarding unsporting behavior. The governing body levied single charges of unsportsmanlike conduct against Molina, Almada, and Spain’s Gavi for their involvement in the melee.

No rulings issued yet as parties prepare defense

Despite opening formal proceedings, FIFA has not yet handed down any fines or suspensions to the players, coaches, or the AFA. Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Argentine federation and the individuals named have been granted time to submit evidence, present their accounts of the incident, and file a formal response to the charges.

Once the Disciplinary Committee reviews the submitted defenses alongside broadcast footage and official match reports, FIFA will issue its final rulings and penalties. Potential sanctions will be evaluated on an individual, case-by-case basis.

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