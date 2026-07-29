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UEFA escalates conflict with FIFA with blunt message after learning of Gianni Infantino’s new World Cup plan deadline

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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FIFA President, Gianni Infantino in conversation with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin
© Getty ImagesFIFA President, Gianni Infantino in conversation with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Gianni Infantino is facing mounting resistance after FIFA sets a deadline for its 211 member associations to decide on a controversial proposal that could reshape the commercial future of the World Cup. The dispute has intensified rapidly, with UEFA responding forcefully as tensions between soccer’s two most influential governing bodies continue to grow over the future direction of the global game.

The latest developments have placed FIFA under intense scrutiny, with several soccer associations, leagues and stakeholders questioning both the proposal itself and the way it has been introduced. UEFA has now escalated the conflict with a fresh public statement after learning of FIFA’s latest deadline, signalling that opposition across Europe is continuing to gather momentum.

FIFA sets September deadline for member associations

According to reports from The Times and multiple media outlets, Infantino has informed every FIFA member association that they have until 19 September to decide whether to support the organization’s proposed commercial restructuring.

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Under the proposal, associations that back the project could receive funding packages worth up to $40 million each, while those rejecting it would instead receive funding through FIFA’s existing development programme, a significantly smaller package.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In a letter seen by The Times, Infantino wrote: “The decision on whether or not to proceed with this proposal belongs entirely to you.” He added: “Should you wish to proceed, this $10 billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.”

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Infantino also outlined the alternative available to associations unwilling to support the proposal, writing: “Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal, we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme of $2.7 billion as previously presented.”

UEFA delivers fresh criticism after learning of FIFA deadline

UEFA had already condemned FIFA’s intention to create FIFA Forward Enterprise, a commercial subsidiary that would oversee broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing and other revenue streams linked to FIFA competitions. After learning that member associations had effectively been given a deadline tied to funding, UEFA issued another strongly-worded statement, arguing that the latest development reinforced its concerns about the entire project.

UEFA said: “Today we have learned of FIFA’s deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan.”

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The European governing body went even further, adding: “But having held discussions with many stakeholders across the game, UEFA knows there is significant and growing opposition to FIFA’s scheme. FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can grow the game correctly. It’s time to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans.”

Those remarks represent one of UEFA’s strongest public attacks on FIFA in recent years, highlighting the growing divide between the organizations.

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