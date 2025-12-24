Ousmane Dembele struggles at PSG: 2025 Ballon d’Or winner reportedly unhappy with his situation at the French side

Ousmane Dembélé surprised everyone with his performance during the 2024–25 season, playing a key role in PSG’s historic campaign. As a result, the Frenchman secured his first Ballon d’Or, surpassing Lamine Yamal with his impressive statistics. However, his situation at the French club has shifted from ideal to tense under coach Luis Enrique, reportedly leaving him unhappy with the team.

In the 2025–26 season, Ousmane Dembélé has endured a series of injuries that have disrupted his continuity at PSG, relegating him to a secondary role. According to Canal Plus, the French star believes he is now ready to return to the starting lineup. However, coach Luis Enrique continues to keep him as a bench option, preferring a conservative approach to his return. As a result, the 28-year-old star is reportedly unhappy with his playing time.

Far from no longer being considered a star by Luis Enrique, the coach has stated that he wants to proceed with caution, avoiding relapses like Rodri Hernández’s that could further delay his return to his best form. Because of this, the Frenchman has logged just 591 minutes so far this season with PSG, raising serious questions about his potential impact upon his return, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué have taken over the leadership of the attack.

Dembele’s PSG renewal in doubt due to a critical condition

While Ousmane Dembélé has already moved away from his injury-prone reputation, Paris Saint-Germain have chosen to remain quite cautious regarding his return to the starting lineup, as he has already suffered two injuries during the 2025–26 season. However, it is not only his limited playing time that raises concerns but also his contract renewal, which may not be fully secured due to a shift in strategy by the French club.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the UEFA Super Cup 2025.

As reported by Le Parisien, PSG are highly interested in securing Dembele’s contract extension. With his current deal ending in 2028, the French side is open to being flexible with the 2025 Ballon d’Or requests. However, one key detail may derail the agreement: the offer consists of a lower-than-usual base salary coupled with performance-related bonuses. This means that he could earn a higher salary if he maintains consistency, something the 28-year-old star does not agree with.

Unlike previous seasons, Paris Saint-Germain have demonstrated a firm stance by transferring Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City for €30 million without hesitation. Consequently, Ousmane Dembele’s future with the team hinges on his acceptance of the new conditions as the French side seems prepared to transfer him if necessary, or even wait until 2028 for him to depart as a free agent.