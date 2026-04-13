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Lamine Yamal cites Neymar’s influence as Barcelona prepare for UCL comeback, makes World Cup plea

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Neymar Jr (R) of Santos.
© David Ramos & Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Neymar Jr (R) of Santos.

Lamine Yamal has been the loudest voice coming out of FC Barcelona over the past week as the club gears up for a potential historic comeback against Atletico Madrid in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. With the second leg just one day away, the 18-year-old star drew on the influence of Neymar as a source of inspiration and made a heartfelt plea for the Brazilian to be at the World Cup.

Before nodding to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 comeback, another landmark reversal closer to Barcelona’s own history was the one engineered by Neymar against PSG in the 2016-17 season. By scoring a brace and delivering the winning assist for Sergi Roberto, the Blaugrana completed one of the most iconic comebacks in sports history, and the scenario Barcelona now face against Atletico carries a strikingly similar feel.

At Monday’s press conference, Yamal was asked whether he had revisited that iconic Neymar performance for inspiration, and the young star was effusive in his praise for his idol: “I have seen it many times; I have seen it live as well. Neymar is a player who defined my entire childhood—he is my idol—and I will always be grateful for what he has given to football.

Yamal then went a step further, expressing his hope that Neymar would be part of the 2026 World Cup. “I believe he inspires us all. He is the kind of player you pay for a ticket to see; three days would pass after a match, and you’d watch it again just to see his plays. I want to thank him for what he has given to the game, and I hope he can be at the World Cup,” he concluded.

Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate against PSG in 2017.

Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate against PSG in 2017.

Despite frequently drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi due to his playing style, Yamal has consistently been eager to highlight Neymar’s influence on his development. The Spanish teenager had the chance to meet his idol in person back in June 2025, just before the start of the current season.

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Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal fires warning to Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone backing himself in one-on-one duels

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Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal fires warning to Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone backing himself in one-on-one duels

Although Yamal was Barcelona‘s brightest spark in the first leg, Atletico stayed compact and goalkeeper Juan Musso produced a series of outstanding saves to keep him off the scoresheet. Now heading to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the Blaugrana must wipe out a two-goal deficit from the opening whistle, a challenge Yamal is embracing with the same belief that has fueled some of the great comebacks in the club’s history.

Yamal eager to make his mark in the second leg

Despite being reduced to ten men for the entire second half of the first leg, Barcelona still dominated possession and created chances, with Yamal often at the center of their most dangerous moments. Far from feeling weighed down by the pressure of being the team’s go-to player, the teenager sees it as fuel.

Yamal shared his mindset heading into the match and made clear just how much he is relishing the moment: “I’m very excited. I’ve always said that at the start of the season, my level was questioned a lot because of my pubalgia, and I like it when these moments arrive because this is when the real players show up. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.

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Yamal has already proven he can deliver on the biggest stages, scoring against France and setting up the winner against England in Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, and leading Barcelona’s attack in last season’s Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan despite the eventual defeat. With the weight of the occasion on his shoulders at just 18 years old, Yamal appears ready to rise to it once more.

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