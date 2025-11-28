Trending topics:
Only Cristiano Ronaldo worth it: Saudi prince’s blunt four-word remark threatens Saudi Pro League’s mega moves for Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo stated Vinicius Junior as the fair winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or after Rodri' win.
© IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images GhCristiano Ronaldo stated Vinicius Junior as the fair winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or after Rodri' win.

The Saudi Pro League has spent the past two years redefining global soccer economics, pulling in superstars from Europe at unprecedented cost. But a new controversy is now shaking the foundations of that project. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the undisputed face of the league and continues to deliver on and off the pitch, yet a powerful voice inside Saudi soccer has issued a warning that could impact future moves for the likes of ViniciusBruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski.

And while the storm grows, one figure stands firmly at its center: Ronaldo, who has become the standard by which every other foreign arrival is now measured. The comments, coming from one of the kingdom’s most influential sporting figures, suggest that Saudi soccer may soon alter its recruitment strategy—raising questions over whether the era of lavish spending on imported superstars is nearing a turning point. A shift is coming.

As Europe watches with fascination—and in some cases envy—Saudi Arabia’s aggressive pursuit of global talent, the internal debate within the league has intensified. At the heart of the issue is the recent assessment of player expenses in the Pro League, a review that coincides with major transfer developments.

Rising crisis behind the scenes

Real Madrid’s Vinicius, in the middle of contract tension at the club, has already been informed of a staggering proposal worth $1.1bn over five years, according to reporting from TalkSPORT. “The Saudis have been following Vinicius’ situation for over a year,” the report notes. With his renewal on hold and whispers of dissatisfaction surrounding his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso, the door to a Saudi move has crept open.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, admitted he discussed the Middle East project with Cristiano Ronaldo himself. “I spoke with Cristiano about the situation,” he said during a press conference“and it was important to hear his opinion.” Manchester United blocked a nine-figure sale last summer, but offers are expected again in 2026.

On top of that, Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is reportedly eyeing Saudi Arabia as the final chapter of his career. His entourage, per Al-Riyadiyah, has confirmed his openness to joining the league when his contract ends in June 2026. It is into this landscape of uncertainty that the prince’s verdict has exploded.

The shock claim that could spell bad news for European stars

Saudi Arabia’s prince and former sports minister, Prince Abdullah bin Musaad, has criticized the league’s spending model—and revealed the blunt four-word assessment: “Many foreigners are overpaid.” The prince argued that only Cristiano Ronaldo justifies his enormous salary, due to the global exposure, sponsorship pull, and competitive value he brings. “Ronaldo is the only foreign player who fully justifies what he earns,” he told Al-Arabiya TV. “Many others are paid far more than they deserve.”

The numbers are staggering: Ronaldo earns $211 million per year, dwarfing Riyad Mahrez ($69m), Karim Benzema ($58m), and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ($30m). But the prince insists that most imported players do not match their financial footprint. His criticism goes further: the influx of foreign stars is harming the development of Saudi players.

“Local players are reduced to extras,” he warned. “It has become even worse since the number of foreigners in the protocol was increased to eight. This is coming at the expense of the national team. I have proposed limiting the number of foreigners and investing more in the youth categories,” he added. With the West Asian nation hosting the 2034 World Cup, the concern is strategic. A league built primarily for spectacle may not build a team capable of competing on home soil.

