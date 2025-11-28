Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal to get unexpected experienced reinforcement in Spain? Sergio Ramos’ 2026 World Cup dream sparks final decision on his Monterrey future

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (left) and Sergio Ramos (right)
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (left) and Sergio Ramos (right)

In Spain’s new generation, led by Lamine Yamal, the idea of adding a titan like Sergio Ramos to the 2026 World Cup squad feels almost impossible — yet that is precisely the storyline unfolding behind the scenes. As La Roja refines its identity ahead of North America, one of the greatest defenders in soccer history appears ready to take a career-altering step.

Ramos’ year in Mexico was supposed to be a swan song wrapped in adventure, leadership, and quiet closure. Instead, it has become a launching pad for the most unexpected last stand of his career. The 39-year-old Monterrey captain and a standout both defensively and on the scoreboard, is now weighing one of the biggest decisions of his post-Real Madrid life.

He joined the Rayados at the start of 2025 on a one-year contract, embracing a new culture, a new league, and a team featuring the likes of Sergio Canales and Anthony Martial. Only weeks ago, the defender publicly reflected with affection about his life in Mexico, saying, “I’m very happy here… I hope I can stay.”

But the story has shifted dramatically. Despite his comfort in the Liga MX, and despite Monterrey’s desire to renew, Spanish reports confirm a turning point: the legendary defender is preparing to change course, motivated by two powerful factors — family life and soccer destiny.

Two key reasons for change of heart

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito describes two forces shaping Ramos’ mindset: A longing to return to Europe, closer to his family and familiar surroundings, and a burning desire to reclaim his Spain career, even at nearly 40. He has 180 caps, more than any player in the nation’s history, yet his international chapter ended abruptly in 2021. Luis Enrique omitted him from Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, while Luis de la Fuente continued the trend through Euro 2024.

Still, Ramos believes he can rewrite the ending. Diario AS notes that he has taken inspiration from Aymeric Laporte, who left Saudi Arabia for Athletic Club and regained consideration from the national coach. Ramos, too, wants to show that he can still perform at the highest European level — and that begins with a return across the Atlantic.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey

The real decision revealed: Ramos will leave Monterrey

According to numerous reports from Mexico and Spain, Sergio Ramos has decided to leave Monterrey when his contract expires at the end of December. While Monterrey’s sporting president, Jose Antonio Noriega, admitted there had been renewal talks — “there have been conversations, but we prefer not to distract the team,” he said — Ramos has chosen a different path. He is not retiring, nor stepping away from competition. Instead, he is positioning himself for one last major attempt to rejoin La Roja.

To do that, he must play in Europe under a coach who values tactical clarity, rhythm, and regular high-level minutes. Ramos is said to be convinced that consistent minutes in a top-tier European league will make Luis de la Fuente pause and reconsider. Spain’s coach has built a young, modern, and dynamic squad, but he also values leadership and experience — especially after navigating Euro 2024 and the Nations League final.

If Ramos can join a European club, he believes his style, temperament, and elite experience will blend naturally with the group. And there is something else: Lamine Yamal is leading the most gifted Spanish generation since the 2010 World Cup era. Ramos sees a chance to guide the teenager on the biggest stage of all.

