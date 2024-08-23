Interest in the Bundesliga was up last season after Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible run. At the same time, VfB Stuttgart finished in second, while Bayern Munich dropped to third place. As a result, there’s an expectation that this season may open doors to the possibility of more surprises. If so, count us in. But before that, here are our Bundesliga predictions for season 2024/25. Phwoar!

1. FC Bayern München

A hectic season and no silverware, third place for the ‘Rekordmeister’ was unacceptable for all but the most die-hard fans of the ‘Reds’.

The break with the monotony of Bayern’s eleven titles in a row, and the unbeaten record of the Leverkusen team, has put the German league right back on the map. Bayern fans however are now baying to see a return to the routine of winning for the new season.

Harry Kane has been an outstanding success, albeit at a by Bundesliga standards unheard price of over €100m. The England captain is much more than just a goal scorer, he is becoming a commanding presence at the club.

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller will need replacing, and Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman continue to be unsettled. The outlook is good, and the side can count on an outstanding balance of talents and highly experienced players.

The reinforcement of Michael Olise adds significantly to the right wing, Joao Pahlinha was among Fulham’s leading players and adds to the stability in the heart of midfield. Hiroki Ito at center-back is also a top signing and one that Stuttgart may rue. Watch out for attacking midfielder Arijon Ibrahimovic.

A question mark however remains. Vincent Kompany is known in Germany for his two seasons with Hamburger SV. He left Belgian giants Anderlecht one season into a four-year contract. He showed his mettle with Burnley. In particular, in the title-winning season in the Championship, the former Manchester City man brought some astute transfers and tactical nous to Turf Moor.

Kompany is still unproven and Bayern, despite the unmatched depth of the squad, is a club in flux. The season ahead is a massive challenge for the Belgian, but he is a world-class challenger and can deliver.

2. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

The renewal of Xabi Alonso’s contract sets the tone for the ‘Werkself’, the former Liverpool man was not just a big success as a player on Merseyside, he has shaped a competitive side in Leverkusen.

The good news is that the club has retained the most important players including Victor Boniface, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba, Granit Xhaka, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Jonas Hofmann.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is key, but watch out for new winger France U21 Martin Terrier, and Spanish international midfielder Aleix Garcia. Despite losing Adam Losek to Hoffenheim and quality right-back Josip Stanic who has been recalled by Bayern, the ‘Red and Blacks’ will once more be among the top two and will again surprise the observers in the season ahead.

3. Borussia Dortmund

BVB’s world-class scouting operation was improved with the leadership of Sven Mislintat. Lars Ricken has stepped forward as the new sporting director with former captain Sebastian Kehl moving sideways.

Critics have argued that with Ian Maatsen, BVB has let go of one of the best left-sided players since Achraf Hakimi. Will Ramy Bensebaini be able to fill the position, or will there be another signing? The left wing looks vulnerable. The club remains open to offers for unsettled Karim Adeyemi and the other option Jamie Gittens is still inexperienced. Another signing may be needed.

The versatile Yan Couto may prove to be the signing of the summer. A talent to watch out for is also eighteen-year-old forward Julien Duranville. Felix Nmecha and Sebastien Haller have yet to prove their value in the squad.

Emre Can has been reappointed as captain providing continuity and exactly what the Frankfurt-born player needs to flourish and in his preferred defensive midfield role. In the attack, the retention of Donyel Malen is a strong signal. Youssoufa Moukoko would benefit from a loan with the signing of Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim. With the departure of Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, another player set to impose his authority on the side is Wunderkind Julian Brandt.

Nuri Sahin has taken over from Edin Terzic. The new boss has the absolute admiration of the fans from his time as a player. Concerns come with a lack of experience. He took Super Lig side Antalyaspor from a relegation candidate to seventh with an undefeated run from matchday 23 to the end of the season. The Bundesliga is levels above that.

4. VfB Stuttgart

Having narrowly avoided the playoffs in 21/22, ‘Die Schwaben’ under coach Sebastian Hoeness built on their impressive improvement and finished second last season. The loss of Serhou Guirassy, who scored 28 goals in 28 league games he played in is crucial. Brighton’s Deniz Undav is the key signing up front. Augsburg’s leading scorer Bosnian Ermedin Demirovic has been added, an astute signing albeit at a price.

The retention of attacking midfielders Enzo Millot and Josha Vagnoman is crucial. In defense, they have retained Pascal Stenzel and Anthony Rouault, and with the signing of Jeff Chabot, VfB has one of Cologne’s most consistent defenders incoming, but the shoes of Waldemar Anton and Hiroki Ito are big ones to fill. A player to watch is winger Justin Diehl.

Finding the balance in defense is key to another Champions League place. Stuttgart has the depth they need to compete across three competitions and are posed for another impressive season.

5. RB Leipzig

Since Marco Rose has been back at the helm in Leipzig, the club has been on a good path, crowned by the DFB Pokal victory in 2023 but the Rote Bullen were well beaten into fourth place in the past season.

This summer crucially has seen the departure of the outstanding attacking midfielder Dani Olmo which remains a challenge. Otherwise, though the squad has been kept together including Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko, Christoph Baumgartner, and Fábio Carvalho all players with a track record of delivering.

In Lois Openda they have an outstanding striker. Willi Orban and David Raum are the out-and-out leaders in defense alongside Benjamin Heinrichs. Lukas Klostermann is also a versatile backup. New signing Norway international Antonio Nusa adds further options for the left wing. Attacking midfielder Assan Ouédraogo is a player to watch out for.

The Champions League is on the cards, and they have funds in the bank to bring in more signings in January if needed, but the ambitious East German club is not a title contender as yet.

6. Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt concluded the 2023/24 season with a respectable tally of 47 points, finishing sixth both at the mid-point and at the end of the season.

Dino Toppmöller’s side is the second youngest in the league. Eintracht has made some smart transfers this summer, the loan of striker Hugo Ekitike has been made permanent. A player to watch out for is eighteen-year-old midfielder Can Uzun. He has the potential to have a real breakthrough season.

The loss of center-back Willian Pacho is an important one, but Robin Koch has been made permanent and the former Leeds United player is key in defense.

In the highly effective Omar Marmoush, the side has an outstanding leader in attack. Ellyes Skhiri is an in-demand defensive midfielder who is known for his tactical intelligence and ball-winning abilities which they have done well to retain as well as stalwarts Kevin Trapp, Robin Koch, and yes Mario Götze.

Talents like Hugo Larsson, Ansgar Knauff, Junior Ebimbe, Marcel Wenig, and Mehdi Loune provide depth and versatility. Oscar Hojlund is a new signing known for good defensive positioning, ball-carrying abilities, and acceleration.

A further player with the potential to have a breakthrough season is US-born offensive midfielder Paxten Aaronson.

Overall, the Waldstadion remains one of the toughest places to pick up points and the SGE has all the qualities for a European finish once more.

7. VFL Wolfsburg

A twelfth-placed finish for the ‘Green & Whites’ was under the expectation for the Volkswagen-backed club, the club had a season of two halves in 23/24. At times, Wolfsburg looked like being dragged into the relegation battle, but then the second-half series saw a marked improvement.

Ralph Hasenhüttl is back in the Bundesliga and has made some good signings, the key signing is that of keeper Kamil Grabara to replace Koen Casteels. The introduction of PAOK center-back Konstantinos Koulierakis has added a player who has the potential to be a leader in defense. The only recognizable loss is winger Vaclav Cerny.

In the season ahead can build on regulars Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Lovro Majer, Maxence Lacroix, and Kevin Paredes. An important retention is that of top scorer Denmark’s Jonas Wind. A player to watch out for is Germany U21 Killian Fischer who is a versatile player who can play in the back line and defensive midfield.

Wolfsburg has added good depth and should have the quality to qualify for a European place.

8. Werder Bremen

Die Werderaner are on track for a top-half finish in the 24/25 season under coach Ole Werner, the side has the quality across the squad to build on the foundations made in Germany’s top tier in 23/24 where they missed out only on goal difference, to Heidenheim, on a place in the European conference League qualifying matches.

The Green and Whites lost winger Eren Dinkci to Freiburg but have made a strong signing in the form of Skelly Alvero from Olympique Lyon, who stands at an astonishing 2.2m tall.

In addition, Striker talent Keke Topp has been added in the off-season. Otherwise, the squad has been kept together, crucially strikers Marvin Duksch and Justin Djinmah. Senne Lynen has established himself since joining from Union St Gilloise and made himself indispensable for the defensive performance.

Right-backs Mitchell Weiser and Marco Friedly are crucial at the heart of the defense. In the heart of midfield, Werder continues to count on Romano Schmid. Overall, the squad has improved in depth but over-reliant on Marvin Duksch, an additional striker would be beneficial.

Watch out for talented winger Leon Opitz who could break through.

Newly promoted in 22/23, the side will continue to improve and is on course to return to where the 4-time Deutsche Meister belongs in European competition.

9. SC Freiburg

After twelve seasons Christian Streich has been replaced by his assistant and former player Julian Schuster, last season the Breisgauer finished in tenth, the squad proved to not be deep enough to play across three competitions.

The club has beefed up with the addition of a player with strong potential in the form of Eren Dinkci from Werder Bremen who can play in midfield or on the wing, Patrick Osterhage who was a mainstay at VfL Bochum also adds quality to the midfield. Center-back Keven Schlotterbeck, who was on loan to Bochum, has been transferred to Augsburg.

Otherwise, the black and whites go into the season with a relatively unchanged side. They continue to be able to count on top scorer Vicenzo Grifo. Also, Michael Gregoritsch provides depth in the attack. In the heart of the defense, Matthias Ginter can be relied on.

Winger Ritsu Doan, alongside Roland Sallai, was among the top performers in the past season. Noah Atubolu has established himself well in the box.

The club that benefits from being among the most loyal fanbases in the league can push for a European place. Still, much depends on how well Julian Schuster can mold the team to his system.

10. TSG Hoffenheim

‘Die Kraichgauer’ has seen a steady improvement under US coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. Last season, Hoffenheim finished seventh, qualifying for the Europa League in the season ahead.

Center-back Attila Szalai is one of the pillars of the side as is Marius Bülter on the left wing. Marvin Pieringer is a talent in attack. For now, striker Adam Hlosek joins from champions Bayer Leverkusen to support Andrei Kramaric. He was the second-best scorer last season in the Bundesliga with 15 goals.

In midfield, Alex Prass is an interesting signing who will add depth on the left. Wout Weghorst and Ilhas Bebou are crucial players who Matarazzo will rely on in the season ahead. A player to watch out for is twenty-five-year-old midfielder Anton Stach.

The defense remains a concern that needs addressing despite the addition of Attila Szalai from SC Freiburg. TSG can push again for a European place in the season ahead. But, it must adjust without Maxi Beier.

There is unrest behind the scenes with changes in key positions including the managing director Alex Rosen being replaced by Bastian Huber. Plus, the squad will need further work, in particular in the defense and forward line.

11. Union Berlin

Union were the team to watch in 22/23 but in the past season, the additional challenge of playing in the Champions League proved a challenge too far. At the end of the season, the East Berliners were level on points with sixteenth-placed VfL Bochum and they avoided the relegation playoffs as a result of goal difference only.

New coach Bo Svensson showed his quality at Mainz 05 and should provide a steadying hand which is much needed. The transfers that Die Köppenicker’ have done this summer include BVB’s Tom Rothe, a nineteen-year-old left-back who has the potential to become a regular in the side.

Slovakia international Lazlo Benes comes from Hamburger SV and is a versatile and experienced midfielder in an area where the side was under par in the past season in particular after the loss of Morten Thorsby.

A key to the side’s success is the retention of Robin Gosens, a player who continues to be in demand. Kevin Volland brought experience and quality, but he brings major expectations. Retaining Diogo Leite and Danilho Doekhi is also crucial. A player to watch out for is Austrian defensive talent Leopold Querfeld who has the potential to become one of the German top tier’s best defenders.

The squad is limited in terms of depth as it stands. There is enough talent on the side, but it will need to convert more of its opportunities to reach its potential. Much rests on the form of Benedikt Hollerbach or the emergence or signing of a consistent scorer.

An improved performance lies ahead but no more than midfield.

12. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia in the 2019/20 season had players like Thuram, Plea, Stindl, and Embolo as a formidable attacking quartet. With 20 wins from 34 games, the Foals finished an impressive fourth behind FC Bayern, BVB, and RB Leipzig.

Borussia Mönchengladbach has not been able to build on that season since. This was followed by 8th place, 10th place, 10th place, and, most recently a disappointing 14th place and the German league is the worse off for the poor performance of the five-time deutsche Meister.

In the current transfer period, they have signed three experienced players with leadership qualities: Tim Kleindienst, Philipp Sander, and Kevin Stöger, who were among the absolute top performers at Heidenheim, Kiel, and Bochum last season, respectively. which promises improvements.

Probably the most interesting player in the Borussia Mönchengladbach squad is Kevin Stöger. He has a strong leadership mentality and adds enormous danger, especially from set pieces.

On paper, Borussia Mönchengladbach has put together a really strong squad. Gladbach can finish in the top half of the table, and if everything comes together, the squad has the potential to finish in an international place.

13. FSV Mainz 05

Mainz 05 will be one of the most exciting smaller teams of the upcoming Bundesliga season. The offense in particular promises a lot, but defensively something still needs to happen.

Mainz 05 has exciting new players in the squad. Kaishu Sano from Japan in July, Paul Nebel returns from his loan year at Karlsruher SC in outstanding form. These two players in particular have the potential to make a quick impact.

In terms of transfers Brajan Gruda has moved to Brighton & Hove Albion and is a loss to the side. Jae-Sung Lee and Jonathan Burkardt as well as Karim Onisiwo and new signing Armindo Sieb are players expected to make an impact in the side.

Bo Henriksen unfancied Midtjylland to the Danish Cup in 2022, and this team will have nothing to do with relegation this season, perhaps more.

14. Heidenheim

After its sensational promotion, 1. FC Heidenheim was considered the number one relegation candidate before the start of the 2023/24 season. However, long-serving coach Frank Schmidt formed a team that played good football with passion and discipline.

Players such as Jan-Niklas Beste, Tim Kleindienst, and Eren Dinkci became Bundesliga stars and led the promoted team to the Europa Conference League all the more sensationally. With the loss of the trio, the club has brought in striker Mikkel Kaufmann from Union Berlin, winger Sirlord Conteh from Paderborn, and winger Leo Scienza from SSV Ulm.

One to watch is Bayern loanee Paul Wanner, he combines talent and quality in various attacking positions.

15. FC Augsburg

The quality of the FC Augsburg squad does not suggest they can attack the top half of the table this season. New coach Jess Thorup’s system looks promising, but the squad is under par as it stands.

In particular, there is a lack of wingers. In addition, replacing top striker Ermedin Demirovic is a big task. The key signings are Samuel Essende, Keven Schlotterbeck, and Nediljko Labrovic. The challenge will also be the back four with three new players. A player to watch is central midfielder Arne Maier who was a consistent performer last season.

If things go well, the FCA can crack 40 points, but the more things don’t go as hoped, the deeper into the relegation battle they will once more go. It’s unlikely to be a carefree season.

16. Holstein Kiel

Marcel Rapp completely turned Holstein Kiel around once in the 2 Bundesliga and then led them to success with stability and structure. Things could now also go well again in the Bundesliga.

The new northern lights of the Bundesliga were able to keep the majority of their squad together despite their promotion. Loan player Tom Rothe initially returned to Borussia Dortmund. Now, he is on his way to Union Berlin. Holstein Kiel has replaced their leading player with Poland wing-back Tymoteusz Puchacz.

The second major departure is captain Philipp Sander, who joined Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, Holstein Kiel has already found a replacement and picked up Magnus Knudsen, a more defensive-minded who will most likely play off a six. An additional important signing is Armin Gigovic, a slightly more attacking player likely to play in a number eight position.

The balanced squad should ensure consistency, but the team will need to perform consistently to stay out of the relegation zone which with the squad available may be too much of a task at this level as it stands.

17. VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum has lost some important players. It remains unclear how the new squad will work together. The team from the Castroper Straße is once again one of the hottest candidates for relegation this season.

Despite securing their place in the Bundesliga for the third time in a row, VfL Bochum had to let several regular players go, including Takuma Asano, Patrick Osterhage, and – most painfully – Kevin Stöger. The attacking midfielder was one of the best players in the pre-season. He now plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

However, if the new additions, principally Dani de Wit, Ibrahima Sissoko, Timo Horn, and Samuel Bamba live up to their promise, it could be enough to keep the team out of the relegation zone – without having to take a diversion via the relegation playoffs.

18. St Pauli

St. Pauli has signed Alexander Blessin as their new coach, and the cards are likely to be reshuffled under him. The coach comes to the Millerntor from Belgian cup winners Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. On paper, the 51-year-old appears to be a decent replacement for master coach Fabian Hürzeler.

In Belgium, Blessin focused on counter-pressing as the most important element of the game, just as he did during his time at KV Oostende – and presumably learned during his time at RB Leipzig. There is a lot to suggest that he will also implement this playing idea with St. Pauli.

As in Belgium, Blessin will rely on a high tempo and constant pressing to put the opposition under strain. Good passing ratios and a lot of possession are unlikely to be the result of this type of football, but the team will create plenty of goalscoring opportunities and, ideally, convert them.

A lot will depend on striker Jackson Irvine in terms of goals. English right-back Fin Stevens from Brentford is among the only notable signings the club has made this summer. Hamburg’s second team will, despite their ambitions, struggle to avoid relegation.

Anyone’s guess regarding Bundesliga predictions this season

As to who will challenge for the title, who will take European places and in what order, and the candidates for the drop, the season ahead is more open than it has been for some seasons.

In terms of the European places, in particular, Augsburg, Werder Bremen, Mainz, and Gladbach could provide some surprises. BVB and Leipzig will also continue their upward trajectory and have a word in the title race.

The two newly promoted Northern clubs, St Pauli and Holstein, are unpredictable. Like Heidenheim before them, these two could end up securing an extended stay in the league, and maybe more.

In the title race, Bayern Munich is back. It will force itself back onto center stage and can impress in Europe.

In the first season with eight Bundesliga teams in Europe, there is also plenty to look forward to in the UEFA tournaments. Last year’s outstanding performances saw three German teams in the last four of various competitions.

Expect a breakthrough season for some incredible new signings. As ever, the spectacle of the best fans in Europe across the league is now even better. St Pauli’s Millerntor is now in the mix.

