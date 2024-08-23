After the opening weekend of the Premier League, it is time to start getting into the full swing of the English top flight. Once again, all 20 teams are in action this weekend, and several games stand out. The opening game of the weekend is one to circle, as is the Saturday finale between two teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The action starts on Saturday morning. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United travels south to Brighton to play at the American Express Stadium. Both sides opened with wins on matchday one. However, Brighton looked convincing on the road against Everton in Fabian Hurzeler’s debut as the manager of the Seagulls. Manchester United, on the other hand, scraped out a late winner against Fulham at Old Trafford.

The best game of the weekend, at least on paper, comes later that day. Aston Villa hosts Mikel Arteta and Arsenal at Villa Park in the day’s finale. Aston Villa had one of the better results of the opening matchday with a win at West Ham. Arsenal, unsurprisingly, looked strong in its win over Wolves at the Emirates. Yet, this could be an early game of significance for both the title race and the hunt for Europe.

For viewers in the United States, this is a weekend heavily laden with Peacock. NBC’s streaming platform has exclusive English-language coverage of nine out of the 10 games on the docket. That makes it essential for this weekend, and fans can take advantage of Goal Rush on the platform on Saturday.

NBC coverage this weekend

Last weekend, NBC sent its coverage crew to England for pitchside coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The regularly scheduled studio service is back this week. Ahmed Fareed will be the host for both days with Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe serving as his analysts.

GOAL RUSH, the Premier League whiparound show, will be essential for viewers on Saturday. Available exclusively on Peacock during the 10 a.m. kickoff window, Goal Rush focuses on one game, but it shows the highlights from other grounds as they happen live.

Fans in the United States can also watch the Aston Villa game against Arsenal in 4K resolution. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

EPL commentators on NBC: Matchday Two

Saturday, August 24

7:30 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Leicester City. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and David Phillips.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Efan Ekoku.

12:30 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon

Sunday, August 25

9 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Newcastle. Peacock Premium — Tom Gayle and Efan Ekoku.

9 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Lee Hendrie.

11:30 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Brentford. Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

