As AC Milan rides high after their Italian Super Cup victory in Riyadh, the club’s winter transfer window has taken center stage, raising questions about how to bolster their squad for a strong finish in Serie A. Amid speculation, Milan is not touching key players like Christian Pulisic or Rafael Leao, who are pivotal to Sergio Conceicao’s plans. Yet, behind the scenes, a surprising departure is paving the way for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford to join the Rossoneri.

The first step in Milan’s plan involves parting ways with Noah Okafor, the Swiss international forward, to free up space for Rashford. According to insider reports, including Fabrizio Romano, the Italians have agreed to send Okafor on loan to Leipzig, with an option to buy set between €25 million and €28 million, depending on various factors.

“Milan and Leipzig have agreed on a loan deal which includes an option to buy,” Romano confirmed. “The player will travel for his medical today.” Having arrived from Salzburg in the summer of 2023 for €14 million, the Swiss forward contributed with crucial goals off the bench but struggled to cement a starting role under Conceicao. His departure, while notable, signals Milan’s commitment to reshaping their attacking lineup.

Rashford: Milan’s ambitious target

With Okafor’s exit imminent, Milan is setting their sights on Marcus Rashford, a 27-year-old England international looking for a fresh start. Rashford has fallen out of favor at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, sparking interest from multiple clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal, and Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Rashford has prioritized a move to Milan, a sentiment echoed by his representatives during negotiations. However, the financial aspects of the deal remain a challenge. The Englishman currently earns over €13 million annually, and the Rossoneri are pushing for United to subsidize part of his salary during a potential six-month loan.

“The Rossoneri can realistically offer Rashford a salary between €3 million and €5 million until the end of the season,” reports Gazzetta dello Sport. This would make Rashford one of Milan’s highest-paid players, alongside Leao.

Despite Milan’s proactive approach, they face stiff competition from Barcelona, who recently entered the race for the 27-year-old. According to Sport, the La Liga side has initiated indirect talks with the player’s agent. Other clubs, including Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, are also monitoring the situation closely. Barcelona’s financial struggles may complicate their pursuit, but their interest underscores Rashford’s reputation as a versatile and impactful forward.

Conceicao’s approval

Milan’s new head coach, Sergio Conceicao, has reportedly given the green light for Rashford’s acquisition. Known for his tactical acumen, the Portuguese sees him as a player who can provide the cutting edge in critical moments. Rashford’s move would also align with the Red and Blacks’ strategy of rejuvenating their squad while maintaining competitiveness in Europe and Serie A.

The team’s ability to secure Rashford hinges on creative financial solutions. The funds from Okafor’s loan deal and potential transfers of other fringe players, like Alexis Saelemaekers and Luka Romero, could provide additional budgetary flexibility. However, Rashford’s long-term salary demands remain a sticking point, with negotiations ongoing.