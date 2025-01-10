As Barcelona eyes reinforcements for its left-wing, one name stands out: Rafael Leao, the dynamic Portuguese forward from AC Milan. While Leao has expressed his happiness at Milan, his talent and growing reputation continue to attract suitors, including the Catalan giants. But will Barcelona’s admiration translate into a transfer?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has long been a fan of Rafael Leao. According to reports from Sport, Laporta believes the 25-year-old’s explosive talent would enhance the Blaugrana’s profile and on-field performance.

The Portuguese winger’s agent, Jorge Mendes, maintains a strong relationship with Laporta, further fueling speculation about a potential move. However, Barcelona’s pursuit faces significant hurdles. Milan values Leao at €90 million, a figure that could prove challenging for the Catalan giant, given their ongoing financial constraints.

Star at Milan despite Rashford’s potential move

Leao has been a crucial player for AC Milan since his arrival in 2019. Under the guidance of his new manager, Sergio Conceicao, Leao has flourished, delivering game-changing performances, and his standout display in the Super Cup against Inter. Despite these flashes of brilliance, the player’s consistency has been a point of contention. Milan fans and management alike have called for him to perform at his peak more regularly.

What’s more, AC Milan is reportedly exploring a potential loan deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. With Rashford expressing a desire for a “new challenge” and being left out of several matchday squads, his representatives have initiated discussions with the Italian club. A Rashford-Leao combination could bolster Milan’s attack, offering a mix of explosiveness and tactical adaptability.

While Laporta is eager to bring the Portuguese to Camp Nou, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reservations. Flick reportedly does not see Leao as the ideal profile for his system, Sport adds. The German manager values a balance between attack and defense and worries that Leao’s style—effective in open spaces but less so against organized defenses—might not align with Barcelona’s tactical needs. Flick has emphasized the defensive responsibilities required for the role, especially with Lamine Yamal, a highly offensive talent, already dominating the right flank.

What did Leao say about his future?

Despite the swirling rumors, Leao remains committed to AC Milan, where his contract runs until 2028. In a candid interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he expressed his loyalty to the club: “When I arrived here, I was already a fan of Milan, the team where many important players I admired as a child passed through. I immediately understood the passion of the fans and what it meant to wear this shirt.”

He added: “I see myself here, also in the future… I thought I wanted to stay here for years and win trophies. Now I just have to thank those who brought me to Milan and helped me improve as a player and person. I think about [the Ballon d’Or], but I prefer the Champions League. Collective success motivates me more.”