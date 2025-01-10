Brazilian superstar Neymar has made headlines in recent days with his candid remarks about wanting to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to reform the iconic “MSN” trio. These comments quickly reached Suarez, who shared his perspective on a potential reunion at Inter Miami.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible,” Neymar told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. Since then, speculation about this ambitious reunion has been mounting. During MLS Media Day, Suarez was asked about Neymar’s comments and echoed the Brazilian’s sentiments:

“Everyone knows what Ney represents as a player. What we achieved together during the time we spent as teammates. But today, we’re in a different era, much older than we were back then. Still, having a player like him always brings excitement because of the quality he can bring to the team. After that, as he himself said—and everyone will agree—in soccer, anything can happen.”

However, Suarez tempered expectations, acknowledging the complexities involved in bringing Neymar to Inter Miami. “But, well, these are expectations and hopes that can arise, though making them a reality is difficult and very complicated afterward, that’s the truth,” he said to the journalists in Media Day.

While Inter Miami has freed up a Designated Player (DP) slot following Leonardo Campana’s departure, acquiring Neymar would still require navigating the league’s stringent salary cap regulations. Speaking exclusively with Fox Sports’ Rodolfo Landeros, Suarez acknowledged the obstacles but maintained a sense of optimism:

“(As Neymar said) in soccer, you never know what might happen. There are always surprises, and it creates excitement and expectations. Having him as a teammate would be incredible, but whether it will actually happen is another matter. Still, it would be great because, besides being a friend off the pitch, we had an amazing time playing together back then,” the Uruguayan striker admitted.

Inter Miami remains cautious about Neymar

Despite Neymar leaving the door open for a potential move, Inter Miami has taken a pragmatic approach. During MLS Media Day, newly appointed head coach Javier Mascherano addressed the speculation, dismissing the likelihood of a deal:

“We can’t talk about Neymar because we have nothing about him. Obviously, he’s a great player, every coach in the world wants him, but at the moment, you know the rules, the MLS rules about the salary cap. So, for us in this moment it’s impossible.”

Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal runs until June 2025, and neither the player nor Inter Miami has initiated negotiations. However, with his renewal talks reportedly stalled and Inter Miami holding a DP slot, the possibility of a future move remains alive, likely after his current deal expires.