Konate nears Real Madrid? Liverpool star speaks out as speculation on his future keeps emerging

Following his emergence as one of Liverpool‘s key players, Ibrahima Konate has become a top priority for the Reds regarding contract renewal. Despite this, there has been little reported progress in negotiations, sparking rumors about his potential move to Real Madrid. To clarify certain details, the Frenchman has broken his silence about his future, putting an end to some speculation and leaving a clear message.

“It’s difficult, we can’t say everything because a lot of things are already being said in the media. Some of the things that I read, I’m like… oh la la. That puts me in a tight spot with Liverpool fans, and they don’t even know all the ins and outs… My agents continue to discuss with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it,” Ibrahima Konate said, via TF1.

While Konate has not explicitly confirmed his desire to remain at Liverpool, his words suggest that he hasn’t yet reached an agreement to join Real Madrid or any other top European team. This reassures Reds fans, who have expressed concerns about his alleged lack of commitment, as they claim that he is just focused on his future. Additionally, he leaves the possibility open for a potential contract renewal with the English team.

Ibrahima Konate reportedly holds his last chance to remain at Liverpool

Since his arrival at Liverpool in 2021, Ibrahima Konate has emerged as a team leader alongside Virgil van Dijk, effectively resolving the defensive inconsistencies. With his contract running until June 2026, the Frenchman has become the Reds’ top priority for renewal. Although they have not yet received a positive response, the English club has reportedly made a final effort to secure the defender’s future with the team.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool is challenged by Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konaté has received a final contract renewal offer from Liverpool, aiming to secure his continuity at Anfield, as reported by CaughtOffside. Should he accept it, the French star would become one of the highest-paid players in the squad led by Arne Slot, showcasing the club’s full trust in his talents. He faces a crucial decision: either he accepts to remain with the English side or makes a final attempt to chase his move to Real Madrid.

Konate’s replacement has already been targeted by Liverpool

Although Konate claims he has no agreement to leave as a free agent, the Frenchman has flirted with Real Madrid on several occasions. He even admitted that Kylian Mbappe calls him every two hours, revealing his intentions. Given his words and the lack of progress on his renewal talks, Liverpool are already searching for his replacement, preparing for his possible departure from the team with a young English player from the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Marc Guehi has become Liverpool’s main target for the 2026-27 season, as he was close to joining the team in the summer of 2025. Having declared his intention not to renew with Crystal Palace, the defender could join the Reds as a free agent. This move would signal the end of Ibrahima Konate’s tenure at Anfield, ushering in a new era for Liverpool’s defensive line.