Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, the Red Devils made significant changes to their roster. As a result, Carlos Casemiro announced he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season, despite being a regular starter under Michael Carrick. Consequently, Manchester United are preparing for a major midfield overhaul, with reports suggesting they intend to offload another player before the 2026–27 season.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils plan to transfer Manuel Ugarte in the summer of 2026, as he hasn’t received sufficient playing time under Erik Ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, or Michael Carrick. Given this situation, Ajax and Galatasaray have shown interest in acquiring him soon. However, Manchester United intend to maintain their current squad until the end of the 2025-26 season and make any necessary adjustments afterward.

While Casemiro’s departure was expected to create a starting lineup opportunity for Manuel Ugarte, the Uruguayan has instead been relegated to a secondary role. Despite his €50 million transfer in 2024, he has logged just 859 minutes. At just 25 years old, Ugarte has already endured underwhelming stints with both Paris Saint-Germain and the Red Devils, remaining far from the commanding impact at Sporting Lisbon.

Casemiro and Ugarte exits could trigger midfield shake-up at Man Utd

Even though Manchester United have yet to decide who will be their head coach for the 2026–27 season, they are already preparing to strengthen their roster and improve competitiveness. Far from viewing the departures of Casemiro and Ugarte as an issue, the Red Devils are targeting a midfield overhaul, giving Kobbie Mainoo a bigger role while looking to sign two midfielders who have been shining in the Premier League.

Carlos Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United

Manchester United’s Carlos Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

According to several English outlets, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to reinforce Manchester United’s midfield. Not only does his strong defensive impact stand out, but his attacking threat also makes him an ideal fit for the club’s plans. Alongside him, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba has caught the Red Devils’ attention, having proven himself as one of the most complete players in the league.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

see also

Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

While the Red Devils may already have their transfer targets clearly defined for the summer of 2026, securing their arrivals will be far from easy. Both Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba would command fees exceeding €100 million. Still, Manchester United are pushing to land both players, aiming to find the consistency needed to raise their level of competitiveness after several years in the shadows.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

Despite being the team's best player, Bruno Fernandes' future has been up in the air throughout the season. In response, Manchester United reportedly met with him to discuss his future. Now, the 31-year-old has allegedly set a condition for staying with the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

Although Manchester United are still competing for UEFA Champions League spots, they are also focusing on finding reinforcements for next season. However, Bruno Fernandes may not be getting a star reinforcement, as Liverpool are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with him.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will face Manchester United in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Below is everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and how to follow the action on TV and via streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s legacy has long been protected by numbers that feel untouchable. Even as eras change and styles evolve, certain benchmarks from his peak seasons have remained frozen in time.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo