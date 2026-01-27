Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

Following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, the Red Devils made significant changes to their roster. As a result, Carlos Casemiro announced he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season, despite being a regular starter under Michael Carrick. Consequently, Manchester United are preparing for a major midfield overhaul, with reports suggesting they intend to offload another player before the 2026–27 season.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils plan to transfer Manuel Ugarte in the summer of 2026, as he hasn’t received sufficient playing time under Erik Ten Hag, Ruben Amorim, or Michael Carrick. Given this situation, Ajax and Galatasaray have shown interest in acquiring him soon. However, Manchester United intend to maintain their current squad until the end of the 2025-26 season and make any necessary adjustments afterward.

While Casemiro’s departure was expected to create a starting lineup opportunity for Manuel Ugarte, the Uruguayan has instead been relegated to a secondary role. Despite his €50 million transfer in 2024, he has logged just 859 minutes. At just 25 years old, Ugarte has already endured underwhelming stints with both Paris Saint-Germain and the Red Devils, remaining far from the commanding impact at Sporting Lisbon.

Even though Manchester United have yet to decide who will be their head coach for the 2026–27 season, they are already preparing to strengthen their roster and improve competitiveness. Far from viewing the departures of Casemiro and Ugarte as an issue, the Red Devils are targeting a midfield overhaul, giving Kobbie Mainoo a bigger role while looking to sign two midfielders who have been shining in the Premier League.

According to several English outlets, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to reinforce Manchester United’s midfield. Not only does his strong defensive impact stand out, but his attacking threat also makes him an ideal fit for the club’s plans. Alongside him, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba has caught the Red Devils’ attention, having proven himself as one of the most complete players in the league.

While the Red Devils may already have their transfer targets clearly defined for the summer of 2026, securing their arrivals will be far from easy. Both Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba would command fees exceeding €100 million. Still, Manchester United are pushing to land both players, aiming to find the consistency needed to raise their level of competitiveness after several years in the shadows.