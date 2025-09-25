Trending topics:
Not Lamine Yamal: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes names Barcelona wonderkid his favorite player

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Rafa Babot/Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesBarcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Years after the end of Barcelona’s golden era—marked by the brilliance of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez—the Catalan side appears to be laying the foundation for a new generation of success. A fresh group of young talents, led by Lamine Yamal, is pushing the club back to the top. And Manchester United legend Paul Scholes singled one of them out for special praise.

“The active midfielder I rank No. 1 is Pedri,Scholes said during a recent appearance on The Good, the Bad & the Football podcast. “His strengths are not simply dribbling skill. His football intelligence is exceptional. Even in difficult situations, he escapes with a simple one-two pass or a shoulder feint. His technique is truly amazing.”

The former English midfielder explained that he fully realized Pedri’s talent and impact after watching him in the UEFA Champions League just a few days ago. “After watching the Newcastle match, all I could say was ‘wow,’” said Paul.

When Newcastle scored and eight minutes of added time were given, I thought it would become exciting. But for seven of the remaining eight minutes, Pedri had possession and dominated the match. It was perfect game management. Truly excellent,” Scholes added.

Scholes compares Pedri to two soccer legends

In the same conversation, Paul Scholes had no hesitation in comparing Pedri to two of the greatest midfielders the game has ever seen. “He seems like a combination of Xavi and Iniesta,” said the two-time UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United.

The comparison carries a lot of weight—not just because it references two iconic figures for both Barcelona and Spain who helped redefine the modern game, but also because of Scholes’ own legacy in the same position. Xavi and Iniesta were the cornerstones of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, a team that changed how the sport is played and is still imitated today.

And the praise comes from a player who faced that Barcelona team in two Champions League finals—and who had an exceptional career himself. Paul Scholes was a standout midfielder who spent 19 seasons with Manchester United, logging 718 appearances, 155 goals, and 25 trophies.

Pedri’s numbers

While Pedri’s impact isn’t always evident in traditional statistics, his numbers still speak volumes. At just 16 years old, his talent was clear—he made his professional debut with Las Palmas, playing 37 matches before being signed by Barcelona in 2020 for €5 million (around $5.8 million).

Since then, Pedri has played 208 matches and scored 27 goals with Los Blaugranas, playing a key role in two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups. He also reached the Spain national team at a very young age and has already earned 36 caps and scored 5 goals. Pedri has represented his country at Euro 2020, the 2021 Olympics, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Euro 2024—where he was a champion.

