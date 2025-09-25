Lamine Yamal injury controversy: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente sets record straight on Barcelona star with four-word response to Hansi Flick

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has responded to Hansi Flick’s sharp criticism with a four-word claim that has only added fuel to the debate around Lamine Yamal’s recent injury. The teenage Barcelona star, hailed as one of Europe’s brightest talents, returned from the last international break with a muscle problem that left his club fuming. Flick, who has already been outspoken about the demands placed on his players, launched an attack on Spain’s handling of Yamal, but De la Fuente has made it clear he has little time for the accusations.

Lamine Yamal’s latest setback has re-ignited a familiar conflict in modern soccer: the fragile balance between club and national team responsibilities. The 18-year-old returned to Barcelona nursing a groin injury sustained during Spain’s September qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey. Despite being in obvious discomfort, he was asked to start in both games, playing 73 and 79 minutes respectively in matches La Roja won by a combined 9-0 scoreline.

Back at Camp Nou, the fallout was immediate. Yamal has since missed fixtures against Valencia, Newcastle, and Getafe, and he is also unavailable for the LaLiga clash with Real Oviedo. His absence has left Flick short of options, while also raising broader questions about player welfare during international breaks.

The Barcelona boss was furious, using a press conference to lash out at La Roja’s medical staff: “It’s a shame. He already left here in pain. They gave him painkillers, and he played 73 and 79 minutes [against Bulgaria and Turkey]. And between games, he didn’t train. That’s not taking care of the players. Spain has the best players and the best national team, but they haven’t taken care of the players, and that’s all I can say. I’m very disappointed.”

RFEF hits back at Flick

Officials at the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) have been quick to defend themselves. According to Sport, there was no communication from the club regarding Yamal’s condition before the break. Spain’s physio who works directly with Blaugrana players in camp reportedly received no warnings from the club’s medical team.

By contrast, concerns about Gavi’s fitness were flagged immediately, and the midfielder was withdrawn from the squad before a ball was kicked. That distinction, the RFEF argues, proves they did act responsibly and highlights their frustration with Flick’s accusations.

What did De La Fuente say?

When pressed about Flick’s comments, De la Fuente refused to engage in a war of words. Speaking during a public event in his native La Rioja, he brushed off the criticism entirely. “Do you think,” he told reporters, “that today, in my homeland, and enjoying this moment, I remember what Hansi Flick said? I’m not even interested.”

That four-word claim—“I’m not even interested”—has set social media alight. For some, it underlines Spain’s indifference to Barca’s concerns. For others, it shows a coach unwilling to escalate a controversy that could overshadow his team’s preparations.

Regardless of the verbal sparring, the Spanish teenager’s recovery is now the central issue. Reports in Marca suggest the Blaugrana will not take any risks with their teenage sensation. Though there is hope he could be fit in time for the La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, club officials see the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on October 1 as the more realistic target for his full return.