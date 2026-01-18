Manchester United legend Paul Scholes delivers bold response to Lisandro Martinez after his latest harsh comments

While Manchester United started the 2025-26 season with high expectations, they have not enjoyed a solid tenure, resulting in the firing of Ruben Amorim. For that reason, several team legends have been heavily critical of some players. Paul Scholes joined the conversation, criticizing Lisandro Martinez prior to the derby against Manchester City. Nonetheless, the Argentine star delivered a solid response, which was later countered by the English legend.

Prior to the Manchester United vs. Manchester City derby, Paul Scholes appeared on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, where he strongly criticized Lisandro Martinez. The Englishman claimed that Erling Haaland would completely outplay the Argentine due to his size, sending him to ‘the net,’ indicating that he does not like the center back at all. In response, the 2022 World Cup winner refused to remain silent, responding forcefully.

Contrary to Scholes’ prediction, the Red Devils soundly defeated the Citizens, with Lisandro completely shutting down Haaland. Afterwards, the Argentine responded: “He can say whatever he wants… if he wants to say something to me, he can come to wherever he wants. To my house, wherever… I respect the relations when they want to help the club because everyone can talk on the television, but when you see [them] here face to face, no-one says anything.”

While many thought that would be the end of it, Paul Scholes demonstrated his formidable personality by responding to Martinez’s words. Sharing a Sky Sports post on Instagram stories, he commented: “Someone’s had a good game, was really happy for you… Tea, no sugar pls @lisandromartinezzz,” he replied, hinting that just having a good game may not shape his perspective on the matter.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United is challenged by Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Lisandro sparks Manchester United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick

Following Amorim’s firing, Manchester United appointed Michael Carrick as the interim coach for the rest of the season. In his debut game, the Englishman displayed his impressive talent by revamping the system, guiding the team to a convincing victory. Although some players have been repositioned on the roster, Lisandro Martinez continues to serve as the cornerstone of the team’s defensive line, consistently showcasing his leadership skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2022 World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina delivered surprising confession: ‘I didn’t want to play soccer anymore’

With Matthijs de Ligt absent, Carrick placed his trust in the often-criticized Argentine star alongside Harry Maguire. Defying expectations, they delivered solid performances that successfully stifled City’s potent offense. As a result, Martinez is anticipated to continue as a key figure in the Red Devils’ resurgence, joining forces with Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bryan Mbeumo as key players.

Even if Lisandro Martinez has demonstrated his talent at the Red Devils, he has not been able to fully consolidate as a stellar player like Bruno Fernandes. In his four years tenure, the Argentinean has often been questioned due to his frequent injuries. For that reason, Paul Scholes’ criticism is particularly harsh, as the 2022 World Cup winner has failed to establish himself in the team, something that the Englishman achieved with ease.