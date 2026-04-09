Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PREMIER LEAGUE
Comments

Manchester United’s transfer strategy under scrutiny: Legends Scholes, Materazzi question decisions

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Manchester United icon Paul Scholes and Italy legend Marco Materazzi.
© Alex Livesey/Paolo Bruno/Getty ImagesManchester United icon Paul Scholes and Italy legend Marco Materazzi.

The heavy investments made by Manchester United in recent years to sign players have not translated into satisfactory results on the field, prompting soccer icons like Paul Scholes and Marco Materazzi to weigh in on those transfer decisions.

In a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes discussed the roster changes Manchester United need to make ahead of next season, stating that at least eight players in the squad should be moved on this summer and replaced with new talent.

Among those mentioned is Harry Maguire, who recently extended his contract through 2027. “I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League… I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire,” said the former English midfielder, who made more than 700 appearances for the Red Devils between 1993 and 2013.

Luke Shaw was also identified by Scholes as a player whose time at the club may be over. “When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now… I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games,” he said.

harry maguire

Harry Maguire of Manchester United.

That list also includes high-profile names such as Mason Mount—whom Scholes questioned due to his fit alongside Bruno Fernandes—as well as lower-profile players like Lenny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Advertisement
Manchester United may land Sandro Tonali as Newcastle reportedly target Manuel Ugarte in a 2026-27 season move

see also

Manchester United may land Sandro Tonali as Newcastle reportedly target Manuel Ugarte in a 2026-27 season move

Materazzi points to Manchester United’s ‘biggest mistake’

While Paul Scholes focused on the players Manchester United should move on from, Marco Materazzi pointed to a past decision: the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli in 2024 for around $34 million.

McTominay is an incredible player from start to finish. I don’t understand how Manchester United sold him for almost nothing, because his value, in my opinion, is €60 to €70 million or more. It’s the biggest transfer market mistake we’ve ever seen, without a doubt,” said the 2006 World Cup champion with Italy during a promotional event, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United have spent a fortune on signings

The fact that Manchester United have gone 13 years without winning the Premier League and 18 without lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy can be explained not only by the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but also by years of poor executive decisions that have impacted the team’s on-field performance.

Advertisement

Financially, the Red Devils remain one of the most powerful clubs in the world, but that has not translated into results. In fact, last summer they were among the biggest spenders in the transfer market.

Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Ahead of the 2025–26 season, Manchester United signed four players: Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens. The club spent close to $288 million on those deals—an enormous outlay that has yet to be justified by performances on the field.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jose Mourinho Says Goodbye to Marco Materazzi: Video

Jose Mourinho Says Goodbye to Marco Materazzi: Video

After Inter Milan's triumphant Champions League victory against Bayern Munich last week, Inter manager Jose Mourinho was caught on tape having a tearful goodbye with Marco Materazzi. That's not something you would expect to see in the NFL, is it?!

Lessons Learned from Giornata 21

Lessons Learned from Giornata 21

A nice quiet weekend in Serie A. Fortunately, there were no matches of interest and no controversy that came out of the matches. Nothing unusual or interesting at all. Or not. In a weekend highlighted by the top two squads facing off, injuries to star players, and an odd mask celebration, let's take a moment […]

Serie A On TV Updated: Oct. 2, 2008

Serie A On TV Updated: Oct. 2, 2008

Will Juventus be ready for visitors Palermo? Check the Serie A On TV page for local Serie A coverage.

Match Day Five - Serie A Italian Calcio

Match Day Five - Serie A Italian Calcio

Arrival of Match Day Five brings forth the ancient rivalry of A.C. Milan against F.C. Internazionale. Welcome to the Derby della Madonnina. I was alerted to Mark Meadow's article, Friday afternoon question: Which is the best derby? this afternoon of course and it reminds of how wild things get at the San Siro when these clubs meet. This year's […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo