Manchester United’s transfer strategy under scrutiny: Legends Scholes, Materazzi question decisions

The heavy investments made by Manchester United in recent years to sign players have not translated into satisfactory results on the field, prompting soccer icons like Paul Scholes and Marco Materazzi to weigh in on those transfer decisions.

In a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes discussed the roster changes Manchester United need to make ahead of next season, stating that at least eight players in the squad should be moved on this summer and replaced with new talent.

Among those mentioned is Harry Maguire, who recently extended his contract through 2027. “I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League… I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire,” said the former English midfielder, who made more than 700 appearances for the Red Devils between 1993 and 2013.

Luke Shaw was also identified by Scholes as a player whose time at the club may be over. “When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now… I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games,” he said.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United.

That list also includes high-profile names such as Mason Mount—whom Scholes questioned due to his fit alongside Bruno Fernandes—as well as lower-profile players like Lenny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

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Materazzi points to Manchester United’s ‘biggest mistake’

While Paul Scholes focused on the players Manchester United should move on from, Marco Materazzi pointed to a past decision: the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli in 2024 for around $34 million.

“McTominay is an incredible player from start to finish. I don’t understand how Manchester United sold him for almost nothing, because his value, in my opinion, is €60 to €70 million or more. It’s the biggest transfer market mistake we’ve ever seen, without a doubt,” said the 2006 World Cup champion with Italy during a promotional event, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Manchester United have spent a fortune on signings

The fact that Manchester United have gone 13 years without winning the Premier League and 18 without lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy can be explained not only by the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but also by years of poor executive decisions that have impacted the team’s on-field performance.

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Financially, the Red Devils remain one of the most powerful clubs in the world, but that has not translated into results. In fact, last summer they were among the biggest spenders in the transfer market.

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Ahead of the 2025–26 season, Manchester United signed four players: Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens. The club spent close to $288 million on those deals—an enormous outlay that has yet to be justified by performances on the field.