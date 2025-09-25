Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Mexico and a CONCACAF side in friendlies one week before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina into the 2026 World Cup as defending champions after their dramatic triumph in Qatar in 2022, with expectations that this will be his final appearance on the game’s biggest stage. Two weeks before kickoff, the Albiceleste are set to face Mexico and another CONCACAF opponent as part of their preparation.

Argentina secured its World Cup ticket months ago for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, later topping the CONMEBOL qualifiers in August. With no official matches left on the calendar, the team will now rely on friendlies to stay sharp as they gear up for the global stage.

According to Argentine reporter Gastón Edul, Lionel Scaloni’s side will face Mexico and Honduras between June 1 and June 9, just one week before the World Cup begins on June 11. Mexico is already qualified as a host nation, while Honduras is currently leading Group C in CONCACAF qualifying and still fighting for its spot.

Venues have yet to be confirmed, but both matches are expected to be played in the United States. Miami, a natural choice given Messi’s ties with Inter Miami, and Las Vegas are among the cities being considered to host the friendlies.

Lionel Messi of Argentina facing Mexico in 2022 World Cup.

Argentina last met Mexico in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, where Messi scored in a 2-0 win that deepened the historic rivalry between the two nations. Much like in Qatar, the Albiceleste plan to base themselves close to the tournament venues to avoid long travel and adjust to the conditions ahead of the opener.

What are Argentina’s next friendlies?

While other confederations like CONCACAF and UEFA are still in the middle of qualifiers, CONMEBOL teams have already wrapped up that phase. With the October international break approaching, Argentina has lined up several friendlies.

The world champions will travel to the United States to face Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 10, followed by a match against Puerto Rico at Soldier Field on Oct. 13. In November, Messi and company are expected to visit Angola to potentially face the hosts, before traveling on to India, where the U.S. men’s national team or Qatar are being considered as possible opponents.