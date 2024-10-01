Manchester United has been struggling mightily in the early stages of the 2024/25 season despite spending big on transfers again. In the summer, the Red Devils brought in five players that cost around or more than $50 million. The jury is still out on some of those players, including the injured Leny Yoro. Additionally, Noussair Mazraoui has been a decent signing so far. However, some of those signings have been targeted by former players.

United icon Paul Scholes, for example, has taken aim at the poor business from Manchester United. He takes exception to the acquisition of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. The move for the Dutchman cost United $50 million. He came in as a replacement for Harry Maguire as the man to pair with Lisandro Martinez in the central defense. Scholes says De Ligt is hardly an upgrade over Maguire, particularly when considering the price United paid.

“When you bring players in, you expect them to be a lot better than who you’ve already got,” Scholes said on SuperSport. “I don’t see players coming in who are a big difference. De Ligt has come in for Maguire, let’s say, but there’s no big difference there.”

Scholes added that he does not prefer De Ligt to Maguire, something that United manager Erik ten Hag has done in the majority of games so far. United’s defense has not been dreadful this season, but it has been poor. The club has conceded eight goals in the Premier League through six games. That is fewer than both Aston Villa and Brighton, both of which are ahead of United in the table.

Van Basten also lambasts recent Manchester United transfers

The criticism has not come from only former Manchester United players. Marco van Basten, who played for Ajax and AC Milan, chimed in with his criticism of Manchester United’s business in the transfer window. Talking on Ziggo Sport, Van Basten said many of the players currently in United’s squad are not up to the level a club of that stature demands.

“I saw a new player, Ugarte, or something like that,” Van Basten said. “Fifty million euros! Then I think: how can he walk around like that? It’s crazy how much money he spent on players who aren’t good.”

In fairness, Van Basten did not reserve his criticism to those who just arrived at Manchester United. The Dutchman named players like Marcus Rashford and Casemiro as ineffective based on how they are used in Erik ten Hag’s system. Rather than having great players, Van Basten said United has some good players. That includes Bruno Fernandes or Andre Onana. However, there is not a player that some of the lesser talents can latch onto for success.

United’s road does not get any easier off the back of the 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils travel to Portugal on Thursday in the Europa League to play Porto. Upon returning to England, Manchester United takes on Aston Villa in Birmingham. Should United lose that game, it could fall nine points outside the top four after just seven games in Premier League play. That may be insurmountable, and pressure would continue to pile on Erik ten Hag.

PHOTOS: IMAGO