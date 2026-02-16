Lamine Yamal hit with huge setback as Spain star teammate in doubt for Finalissima vs. Argentina

Lamine Yamal is on the verge of capturing another, albeit unofficial, trophy with Spain, as they’re set to face Argentina in the Finalissima this March. As the date to meet legend Lionel Messi on the pitch approaches, the 18-year-old has been dealt a major setback, with one of La Roja’s star teammates now in doubt for the final.

With less than two months until the clash and anticipation building, preparations are already underway, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reportedly drawing up plans to limit Yamal’s influence. While Spain are far from dependent on the teenager, the options for head coach Luis de la Fuente could end up being reduced for the match.

As revealed by Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams will be sidelined for an undetermined period while receiving treatment for pubalgia. The 23-year-old already missed last Sunday’s match against Real Oviedo and will now begin a recovery process that could jeopardize his availability for the Finalissima.

Alongside confirming the injury to Mikel Jauregizar, Athletic Club released a statement addressing the winger’s status. “The footballer has begun treatment with an external specialist to treat his pubalgia, with specific work that, pending his progress, will cause him to be unavailable for upcoming matches,” the statement read, while also revealed that the recovery timeline for both players “remains to be seen.“

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

Williams, a potential huge blow for Spain

Alongside Yamal, Williams is one of Spain’s most dangerous dribblers in one-on-one situations, and finding a like-for-like replacement in the current squad would be difficult. The winger also missed four straight club matches in September with a groin injury and was absent from Spain’s squads during the October and November international windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup hopes in doubt after reported coach Scaloni concerns about Argentina players

No official recovery timeline has been issued by the club, but according to Spanish outlet Marca, the pubalgia could sideline Nico Williams for at least four weeks. With the Finalissima against Argentina scheduled for Friday, March 27, questions are beginning to arise about whether the winger will be fit enough to handle such a demanding match without risking a setback in his recovery.

Williams added to the list of potential key absences

Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena could help cover Williams’ absence, but losing him would still be a major blow, particularly given his chemistry with Yamal on the flank. Spain are also monitoring several other injury situations ahead of the Finalissima.

Players already ruled out with serious injuries include Mikel Merino and Samu Aghehowa. Meanwhile, those currently managing physical issues include goalkeeper Unai Simón; defenders Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, and Marc Cucurella; plus midfielders Rodri Hernández, Fabián Ruiz, and Dani Olmo — several of whom could still be available if they recover in time.

Advertisement