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‘He can win the World Cup alone’: Vinicius Jr. sees Lamine Yamal leading Spain to the title

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Spain and Vinicius Jr. of Brazil.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain and Vinicius Jr. of Brazil.

With kickoff for the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching, Brazil star Vinicius Jr. has weighed in on the elite field of contenders fighting for international soccer’s biggest prize. When breaking down the top threats to hoist the trophy, the Real Madrid forward pointed directly to Spain, highlighting Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as a player who “can win the World Cup alone“.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CazeTV, Vinicius laid out exactly why he views Spain as the team to beat in North America. “They won the last UEFA Euro, and they’re a squad that has been playing together for a very long time now,” the Brazilian talisman noted.

To further justify Spain’s status as a top-tier powerhouse, Vinicius didn’t hesitate to crown Yamal as their ultimate X-factor. “They have Lamine, who is already one of the best players in the world. He constantly does unbelievable things on the pitch, and he’s the type of player who could win the World Cup alone,” Vinicius added.

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The Spanish sensation is currently recovering from a muscle injury sustained during the domestic campaign with Barcelona. According to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the injury could sideline Yamal Spain’s opening two games of the tournament.

The report indicates that a mutual agreement has been struck between Barcelona and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to handle the youngster with extreme caution. The medical plan will see Yamal rest through Spain’s opening Group Stage matches against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, aiming for a highly anticipated return to action in the group finale against Uruguay.

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Vinicius’ other World Cup favorites

Beyond Spain, the Real Madrid superstar singled out several other powerhouse nations built to make a deep run in the tournament, starting with a star-studded European rival.

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Portugal is a major contender because Cristiano Ronaldo is there, and that’s a massive factor,” Vinicius explained. “There’s also Vitinha and Joao Neves, who are among the absolute best players of the current generation”.

Unsurprisingly, Vinicius placed his native Brazil squarely in the mix alongside powerhouse France, emphasizing the lethal threat posed by his Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe and the superb club form of Ousmane Dembele.

Interestingly, when the interviewer explicitly prompted him about England’s star-studded squad, the Brazilian forward bypassed the Three Lions—opting instead to label fierce rivals Argentina as the final elite threat due to the presence of an ageless icon.

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Argentina because they are the reigning champions, they possess confidence, and they have Messi, who is just completely different,” Vinicius concluded. “People can still never imagine what he is capable of doing on a football pitch”.

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