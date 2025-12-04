Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has effectively guided Argentina in maintaining their status as one of the world’s premier national teams. Since winning the 2021 Copa America, they have triumphed in every official tournament they have entered. Consequently, they are considered top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. Nonetheless, Messi has identified four national teams that could challenge their path, surprisingly omitting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“Winning (the 2022 World Cup) took a huge weight off our shoulders. Playing without that pressure is a relief, but at the same time it doesn’t guarantee anything, because everyone wants to beat the world champion. There are very good national teams — Spain, France again, England, Brazil, who haven’t been champions for a while and want to win again, and also Germany,” Lionel Messi said, via ESPN SportsCenter.

Although Portugal have remained one of the most competitive teams in Europe, they are still not considered World Cup title contenders. Not only did they win Euro 2016, but they are also two-time Nations League champions. Additionally, Coach Roberto Martinez has successfully consolidated a roster where veteran players like Cristiano Ronaldo blend with the youthful talents of Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, creating a well-balanced team.

Both Spain and France have managed to impose themselves with surprising consistency in UEFA competitions, making their appearance on Lionel Messi’s list of top contenders unsurprising, as they have also won titles in recent years. However, the appearance of Germany and Brazil on the list raises serious doubts, as neither national team manages to shine consistently, even raising questions about their competitiveness.

Despite strong performances from Colombia and Ecuador in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Argentina established themselves as the most dominant team, finishing nine points ahead of the second-placed team. Additionally, Lionel Messi remained the top scorer in the qualifiers, further solidifying their position as a top contender. With this in mind, the 38-year-old star discussed his national team’s chances of winning the title again.

“The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it’s been shown for years — especially the desire and excitement since [Lionel] Scaloni took over… The mentality everyone has. It’s a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that’s contagious… New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there… Argentina need to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence,” Lionel Messi said, via ESPN.

Not only is Lionel Messi quite positive about his team’s chances of repeating their World Cup title victory, but he is also leaving his participation in the tournament open. Making his current form a key condition, the veteran stated that he only wants to be in the tournament if he feels he can contribute to the team. If he starts the MLS season with the same forcefulness as this season, the Argentine could be in the 2026 World Cup.