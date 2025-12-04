Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi could face squad setback as Inter Miami’s Tadeo Allende misses training before MLS Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 and Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry & Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi will have another chance to lift silverware when Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Saturday’s MLS Cup final at Chase Stadium. But with less than 48 hours before kickoff, the Herons may be dealing with a key squad concern after Tadeo Allende was absent from Thursday’s training session.

Inter Miami are already shifting into full preparation mode with only Friday’s session remaining before the final. Still, alarms were raised when the Argentine forward was nowhere to be seen, an absence that could prove significant in a matchup where every detail matters.

Speaking after Thursday’s training session, head coach Javier Mascherano addressed Allende’s status and eased concerns over the situation. “Tadeo showed a slight fever today, so we preferred that he didn’t train with the game so close,” the Argentine coach explained.

Allende had shown no signs of discomfort after the Eastern Conference final win over New York City FC, celebrating alongside teammates, which made the sudden absence even more notable. Mascherano, however, remained optimistic heading into Saturday. “It’s nothing serious, so he will obviously be part of the starting team. He’ll most likely train with the team tomorrow,” he added.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

Messi, Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and the rest of Inter Miami’s stars all completed Thursday’s session as the team ramps up preparations for what will be the final career match for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, as well as the farewell for several departing players. Allende’s future also remains uncertain amid interest from multiple clubs, but he is expected to be a central figure against Vancouver in Fort Lauderdale.

Advertisement
Germany World Cup winner reveals Thomas Müller’s ‘secret weapon’ ahead of MLS Cup showdown vs. Lionel Messi

see also

Germany World Cup winner reveals Thomas Müller’s ‘secret weapon’ ahead of MLS Cup showdown vs. Lionel Messi

Tadeo Allende, irreplaceable in Inter Miami’s final stretch

While Lionel Messi has undoubtedly been Inter Miami’s standout figure in 2025, with a season placing him firmly in the MLS MVP conversation, Tadeo Allende has outshined his goalscoring record in the postseason and become an indispensable part of the squad’s late surge.

Across the regular season, Allende appeared in 48 matches, scoring 15 goals and adding one assist. But it’s in the 2025 playoffs where he has exploded, scoring eight goals in five games, including a hat-trick against NYCFC, to tie Carlos Ruiz for the most goals in a single MLS postseason.

Messi, meanwhile, has contributed six goals and five assists during the playoffs. Combined, the Argentine duo have scored 14 of Inter Miami’s 17 postseason goals, an astonishing 82%, highlighting how crucial their availability will be for the Herons on Saturday.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Argentina have managed to remain one of the national teams in the best shape, setting a winning pace that make them top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. However, Lionel Messi named the four national teams that could complicate their path, leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Germany World Cup winner reveals Thomas Müller’s ‘secret weapon’ ahead of MLS Cup showdown vs. Lionel Messi

Germany World Cup winner reveals Thomas Müller’s ‘secret weapon’ ahead of MLS Cup showdown vs. Lionel Messi

A Germany World Cup winner and former Thomas Müller teammate revealed the star's "secret weapon" ahead of the MLS Cup against Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Although Lionel Messi remains at plein form with Inter Miami, his presence with Argentina for the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain is still in doubt. Nonetheless, the veteran star decided to break the silence on his participation, hinting a key detail.

Jordi Alba explains retirement call despite standout form before Inter Miami’s MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

Jordi Alba explains retirement call despite standout form before Inter Miami’s MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

The MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps will be Jordi Alba's last game, and the Inter Miami star explained his decision despite being in a standout form.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo