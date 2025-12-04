Germany World Cup winner reveals Thomas Müller’s ‘secret weapon’ ahead of MLS Cup showdown vs. Lionel Messi

Thomas Müller is set to face Lionel Messi once again in a final when both legends meet in the 2025 MLS Cup between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Chase Stadium. In a matchup rich with history between the two stars, a World Cup winner with Germany and former Müller teammate revealed the Bayern icon’s “secret weapon” ahead of the game.

The first final between Müller and Messi came on the biggest stage in world soccer: the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Germany lifted the trophy thanks to Mario Götze’s extra-time winner. That moment propelled Götze to Bayern Munich, where he joined Müller and helped dominate the Bundesliga for several years. More than a decade later, he’s about to watch the pair collide in yet another final.

In an interview with MLS’s YouTube channel, Götze was asked about Müller’s “secret weapon,” and he singled out one trait above all: “I would say it’s the resilience he has, the mental resilience. It doesn’t matter if he scores or if he misses a chance; the next time he will be there, even in training or in the game, he will score. He just keeps going. And I think that’s an amazing trait, and he’s very disciplined about it.“

Beyond his quirky personality and sense of humor, Müller’s love of mind games — before and during matches — turns that mentality into a competitive advantage. “He’s a great guy, he’s a funny guy, and I think also his performance and his drive to win, even in training, I think this is exceptional. And that’s how he also managed his career on that level,” Gotze added.

Götze believes that approach helps Müller read the game and perform at the highest level. “So that’s a very, very good trait he has, and that’s what also probably put him in that league, that he could perform every year, especially in Bayern Munich, and now also being in a final again,” he concluded.

After winning the MLS Western Conference final against San Diego FC, Müller expressed his excitement about facing Messi again and highlighted the differences between Inter Miami and Vancouver. With only one defeat in his 12 appearances for the Canadian club, the German star has become a talisman — and he’ll look to extend his record against the Argentine legend in yet another final.

Götze and the World Cup win over his idol Messi

Playing against your soccer idol is rare enough — beating him in a World Cup final is almost unimaginable. That was Götze’s experience, coming on in the 88th minute and scoring the winner in the 113th to deny his childhood hero Messi the trophy.

After the game, Götze still went to the locker room to ask Messi for a photo. Reflecting on the moment, he said: “I have seen since I was a little kid with Barcelona and how he played, and it was more like, nevertheless, the circumstance in the moment, of course, we just won the World Cup. And for me, it was just like meeting him, taking a photo with him, nevertheless, what happened before. So it was more out of respect and what he already has achieved. But maybe it was not the best timing for me!“

In 2022, Götze posted a viral video celebrating Messi’s World Cup win alongside his daughter. Asked about his connection to Messi, the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder summed it up: “To a certain degree, of course — since I was a young kid and saw him playing, he’s definitely an idol. How he played and performed over these years, and then being able to play against him, was amazing.”