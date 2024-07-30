Soccer matches in Norway continue to be interrupted by fan protests over the use of VAR. An Eliteserien game between Rosenborg BK and Lillestrom on July 21st was halted four different times as fans threw objects onto the pitch. Unlike many other European divisions, the Norwegian top flight started its 2024 season in March.

Fishcakes were the original preferred choice to be hurled by the supporters at the start of the fixture. Nevertheless, fans also opted for tennis balls and even smoke bombs as well. In the end, the referee ultimately decided to abandon the match after just 30 minutes.

Following the incident, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) asked fans to refrain from ruining matches. In turn, the organization insisted they are willing to have “open and democratic talks” regarding VAR in the Eliteserien.

“Here we must be clear: The football pitch must not be used for anything other than football games,” stated the NFF. “Actions aimed at the pitch are destructive and can have unintended consequences for the openness and accessibility we otherwise have in Norwegian football.”

“We urgently request that all actions directed at the football pitches be stopped and that we instead meet for open and democratic talks about VAR and other issues.”

Another match in Norway suffers from protests as VAR vote date looms

The NFF also announced that potentially banning VAR would be among the topics during their annual meeting in March of 2025. This means that the technology is essentially certain to remain in place for the remainder of the 2024 season. Despite the relatively positive statement, Norwegian soccer fans have ignored the pleas.

Another match in the country suffered interruptions from fan protests on Monday. The incident, however, occurred during a second-tiered matchup between Vålerenga and Ranheim. There is currently no VAR in use at this particular level of Norwegian soccer. Fans protested the technology by throwing pastries onto the pitch. Some supporters also donned banners that read “No More VAR” as well.

Prior to the game, Vålerenga officially revealed that they want to work to get rid of VAR. As a result, the Bohemians became the first Norwegian team to make such a public announcement. Vålerenga went down following the 2023 campaign after finishing just two points from safety. They then lost on penalties against Kristiansund in the relegation playoff.

Swedish officials previously opted not to implement VAR

It remains unclear if Vålerenga can team up with other clubs to expedite the official vote on VAR in Norway. Nevertheless, the technology has received increasingly more criticism around Europe in recent months. Swedish clubs came together to block VAR’s introduction into the Allsvenskan back in April. It is currently the only elite soccer division in UEFA’s top 30 leagues not to have VAR in place.

English side Wolves then attempted to lead a charge to get rid of VAR in the Premier League in June. The club, however, failed to make the change. The West Midlands side was the only Premier League club to vote in favor of banning the technology. Despite VAR remaining in place, English soccer officials did elect to make welcomed alterations to the technology.

