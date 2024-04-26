Video assistant referee (VAR) will not be coming to Sweden’s top soccer leagues. Fredrik Reinfeldt, the president of the Swedish Football Association, announced on Friday that the decision to avoid VAR was made after a vote by the top two divisions in the nation. As a result, Sweden has become the first European country to refuse to use the technology during official matches.

The top two leagues in the Swedish soccer system include the Allsvenskan (first division) and the Superettan (second). There are currently 16 clubs in each of the two divisions. Reinfeldt revealed that more than half of these 32 teams voiced their concerns over potentially implementing VAR.

“If I counted correctly, we have 18 elite clubs and two districts that have said they do not want to introduce VAR. We respect that,” proclaimed Reinfeldt.

“That’s why we didn’t bring forward any proposal about VAR to the previous board of representatives meeting and I don’t foresee it in the future either. I stand by respecting the democratic rules of the game.”

Previous aspirations to bring VAR to Sweden fall through

The soccer executive claimed just last year that VAR was Sweden’s “future” in the sport. Reinfeldt also previously asserted that UEFA may force Swedish top-flight teams to use VAR during European competitions. This notion, however, is now unlikely to happen.

“I don’t think so now, from what I’ve heard,” Reinfeldt replied when asked about UEFA enforcing VAR in their tournaments. “So, then it is up to us to make the decision. Then it is clear how it looks right now – the clubs do not want the introduction of this specific technology.”

The decision to reject VAR in Sweden was aided by the country’s unique business model in the sport. Many European clubs are controlled by rich investors looking to increase their value. Teams in Sweden’s top flight, however, are currently required to be at least 51% owned by their own fans. This gives significantly more power to the actual supporters.

VAR’s benefits depend on having qualified people at the helm

VAR is currently, and will always likely be, a sensitive subject among soccer fans. Supporters, players and coaches all around the globe have varying opinions on the technology. The use of replay during matches was initially a tool to help referees make more correct calls on the pitch.

While VAR aids in the process, there is still a human element to the technology. This means that poor decisions can still occur, particularly if inept people are in charge. Nevertheless, the introduction of VAR has regularly helped on-field referees come to the right decision. The bad calls routinely get plenty of attention in the media. Fans rarely discuss the good decisions. Much less do they applaud the referees.

VAR’s success essentially hinges on having the right people in charge of the technology. Fans in many countries around the world overwhelmingly support the use of VAR. However, Sweden’s stance on the subject is understandable due to recent issues in nearby Norway. A plethora of fan groups in the neighboring nation protested VAR last year when the technology was implemented in their top division.

