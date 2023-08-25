You can utilize this Wolves TV schedule to make sure you catch every Wolverhampton Wanderers match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers go way back, to 1877, and were founding members of the Football League.

Wolves TV schedule and streaming links

Wolverhampton on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Saturday, August 26 10:00 AM ET Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium

Sunday, September 03 09:00 AM ET Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers ( English Premier League ) Peacock Premium Peacock Premium



Founded: 1877 (as St. Lukes FC)

Stadium: Molineux

Manager: Gary O’Neil

English top-flight titles: 3 (1954, 1958, 1959)

FA Cup titles: 4 (1893, 1908, 1949, 1960)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup runners-up (1972)

Where to find Wolves on TV

The majority of EPL games you’ll see on TV are on the USA Network. NBC usually carries one game each weekend. Games not on either TV channel are streamed on Peacock Premium. Universo and Telemundo are where you’ll find games on TV in Spanish.

The FA Cup and League Cup are available on ESPN+. Meanwhile UEFA club tournaments like Champions League and Europa League are streamed on Paramount+, with Spanish coverage on Univision/TUDN/UniMás/ViX.

Wolves History

Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club were originally founded as “St. Luke’s FC” by two St. Luke’s Church School students. Two years later, they merged with the football arm of a local cricket club called Blakenhall Wanderers, which is how the name Wolverhampton Wanderers was born.

The club first played in the FA Cup in 1884, and joined the Football League as founding members in 1888. They finished third that season, and also made the FA Cup final. This was also the year they moved to Molineux, which remains their home ground to this day.

Wolves got their first FA Cup title in 1893, beating Everton 1-0 in the final. While in the second division in 1908, they managed to win the FA Cup again, this time knocking off Newcastle United.

Fast-forwarding to the 1950s, this was the most the successful era in the club’s long history. Under the guidance of former player and now manager Stan Cullis, the club won all three of their First Division titles, in 1954, 1958, and 1959. They also added their fourth, and to date last, FA Cup in 1959/60.



Wolves were one of the first English teams to play in the European Cup (now Champions League). While they have never tasted European glory, they did make the UEFA Cup Final in 1972. This era saw them win the League Cup twice, in 1974 and 1980.

The 1980s harkened a modern era of moving up and down the divisions. They dropped as low as division four in the 80s, but have since become a mostly division one and two side. As of 2023, the’ve been in the Premier League since 2018.

A fun fact about Wolves is that legendary rock singer Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin is a huge fan, and is actually an honorary vice president of the club. The album cover of Plant’s 1988 solo album features wolf graphics that resemble the crest of Wolverhampton.

Wolves news and stories

