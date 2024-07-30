Another strong performance from the USA men’s soccer team ensured a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals for Marko Mitrovic’s side. A 3-0 win over Guinea in the final group-stage game means the United States closed the first stage of competition with six points. That is good enough to finish second behind host nation France, which won all three of its group-stage games. As a result, the United States is not coming home just yet. It will play in the quarterfinals on Aug. 2.

It has been 24 years since the United States men’s soccer side has played in a knockout stage at the Olympics. In 2000, the United States topped its group. Then, in the quarterfinals, the Americans defeated Japan on penalties. In the following round, Spain defeated the United States in Sydney before Chile edged the Americans to the bronze medal. That remains the best performance for men’s soccer at the Olympics in United States history. That is, at least in the modern era. The United States has won medals in men’s soccer, but that was silver and bronze in 1904 with two exhibition teams in action.

This 2024 Olympic Games has potential to be historic, and that is a credit to the strong contingent of young players representing the United States. On Tuesday, Djordje Mihailovic scored his second goal of the tournament with a splendid free kick. Then, Kevin Paredes scored a goal on either side of halftime to build a three-goal advantage for the United States. That 3-0 scoreline would end up being the final score, as the United States picked up a second three-goal win in the Olympics. Now, it is on to the knockout stage against an equally potent side.

Morocco awaits US Olympic soccer team in quarterfinals

Reaching the last-eight of the Olympics is worthy of celebration, and the US men’s team reflected that. It was a commanding performance yet again from the United States. Yet, that will have to continue in the next stage.

Morocco, the winner of Group B, won two games and lost their third, just like the United States. However, Morocco won its most challenging fixture against Argentina that ended up being pivotal in topping the group. The reward for Morocco was playing the United States as opposed to France, which is the favorite to win the tournament as things stand. Morocco closed its group-stage phase with a 3-0 victory over Iraq. Therefore, the United States, despite its great form, will be facing a side that is entering on the same form.

The Morocco team has Achraf Hakimi, who captains Morocco into this contest. He will be the best players on the pitch against the United States, particularly as one of the top talents in the tournament. The United States has looked aggressive going forward, particularly with Tanner Tessmann connecting the defense to the attack. Morocco will demand a strong performance as a team, though, if the United States is to get into contention for a medal after the quarterfinals. Should the United States advance, it will play the winner between Japan and Spain in the semifinals.

