The Swedish Allsvenskan is ranked as the second highest league in Scandinavia (after Denmark), anchored by its “Big Three” clubs AIK Fotboll, IFK Göteborg, and Malmö FF. The league has impressively run uninterrupted for 96 consecutive seasons.

Due to the harsh winter weather in the region, unlike most European leagues the Allsvenskan plays on a Spring-to-Fall schedule similar to leagues in the United States. This makes it one of the few options for fans to get their fix of the European club game during the summer months.

Unfortunately, as of Fall 2023, the Allsvenskan is not available in the US. Previously select league matches were shown in ESPN+, but this is no longer the case.

