In a game filled with controversy, Real Madrid hosted Atletico Madrid in Matchday 23 of the 2024-25 La Liga season. Following the match, coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone reacted to the controversial penalty awarded to the away side.

The Madrid derby was not just a fierce rivalry but also a pivotal match for both teams to claim the top spot in La Liga. However, the opening goal sparked yet another controversial referee decision involving Los Blancos.

In the 30th minute, Javi Galan delivered a cross that resulted in a shot off-target from Pablo Barrios. Prior to the shot, Samuel Lino attempted to intercept the cross but was stomped on by Aurelien Tchouameni. While referee Cesar Soto Grado initially waved play on, the VAR intervened, and after a three-minute review, he awarded the penalty, which Julian Alvarez converted with ease.

Diego Simeone, the first coach to respond, was asked about the penalty and offered an honest take. “There’s been the same penalty in the afternoon game between (Athletic) Bilbao and Girona. The referee had the similar situation, the VAR called, it was pretty similar. The referee took it the best way possible, with his own criteria… He did a correct match,” the Atletico Madrid coach said in the post match press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti, when asked about the penalty, was reluctant to comment. “No, no, pass,” he said. When pressed for a reason, he added, “I don’t want to. Simple as that.” Despite his initial reluctance, Ancelotti was further questioned about Lino’s behavior, as the Atletico Madrid player had stayed on the floor for a minute after the stomp:

“The VAR called the penalty, not the referee because he was very close to the action. The same happened, a similar stomp for Bilbao against Girona. I think this is something people in soccer don’t understand… As I said, I don’t want to dive directly to a controversy that’s already this big” he ended.

Controversial referee calls against Real Madrid continue

The ongoing tension between Real Madrid and refereeing decisions reached a turning point last week when Kylian Mbappe was tackled from behind, and despite the severity of the challenge, no red card was awarded. Real Madrid subsequently filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.

This was followed by public comments from La Liga president Javier Tebas and Ancelotti in the pre-match press conference, which fueled speculation over whether Real Madrid would be impacted in their next game against Atletico Madrid. Today’s episode only added to the controversy surrounding the team.

When asked whether his statements about Tebas might have influenced the referee’s decision, Ancelotti offered a candid response: “I don’t know. I really don’t know.” With this latest incident, it seems the saga is far from over.