As Inter Miami prepares for a challenging 2025, Lionel Messi once again showcased his brilliance with a stunning performance. In Inter Miami’s fourth friendly match of the Americas Preseason Tour against Honduran side Club Deportivo Olimpia, Messi made a significant impact scoring his second goal of 2025 and providing two assists

The Argentine forward faced some early struggles, missing opportunities in the 10th and 16th minutes after receiving passes from Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende. However, Messi continued to push forward until he found the back of the net.

In the 26th minute, Marcelo Weigandt played a perfectly timed through ball to Suarez, who found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Instead of shooting, Suarez unselfishly passed to Messi, who calmly slotted the ball into the empty net, giving Inter Miami the lead.

But Messi’s contribution didn’t end there. In the 44th minute midfielder Federico Redondo recovered the ball and played a pass to Messi. After a well-timed run into space, Messi delivered a precise pass to Redondo, which he converted with a powerful strike to extend the lead.

Then, in the 47th minute, just before the end of the first half, Messi eluded the goalkeeper after receiving a through pass from Suarez. With no angle for a shot, he played a perfect pass back to left back Noah Allen, who, unmarked, made it 3-0 for Inter Miami.

Messi’s participation in the match was initially uncertain after coach Javier Mascherano expressed his intention to manage the star player’s minutes, especially with the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup matches against Sporting Kansas City looming. Nevertheless, Messi played a pivotal role, once again writing his name on the score sheet.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

As February begins, the start of the 2025 MLS season draws nearer. However, before the opening game against New York City on February 22, Inter Miami has a few more games to play.

After their match in Honduras, Inter Miami will face Orlando City SC in their final preseason game on Friday, February 14, in the United States. Just four days later, on the 18th, Messi’s side will kick off their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign with the first leg of their matchup against Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park.

