Manchester City could shake up the upcoming summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Jude Bellingham and another Real Madrid superstar. Reports from Spain and France suggest that the Premier League champions are keen on acquiring the two Los Blancos standouts, as Guardiola looks to bolster his squad with world-class talent.

While Bellingham is being eyed as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne, the second player—who has been equally instrumental in Madrid’s recent success—has also attracted serious interest from the Etihad. This potential double move could not only weaken the La Liga giant but also impact its ability to reinforce other areas of its squad.

Bellingham: Guardiola’s dream signing

It’s no secret that Guardiola has long admired Jude Bellingham. The 21-year-old English midfielder has been on City’s radar for years, and they were heavily involved in the race to sign him before he eventually joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €113 million in 2023.

The Englishman has since taken La Liga and the Champions League by storm, winning both trophies in his debut season and cementing himself as one of the best midfielders in world football. His 23 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season showcased his all-around ability, making him a dream target for any top club.

According to Defensa Central, Guardiola is personally involved in City’s renewed attempt to sign Bellingham. The Citizens’ boss views him as the perfect long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, whose European career is approaching its twilight. With De Bruyne facing persistent injury setbacks, speculation has grown that the Belgian could leave City for MLS in the near future. This has only increased the manager’s urgency to find a generational midfielder who can dictate play in the same way De Bruyne has for years.

However, signing Bellingham is seen as an “impossible request”, with the report stating that Real Madrid has no intention of letting him go. Los Blancos see Bellingham as their midfield leader for the next decade and have completely ruled out entertaining any offers—no matter the price.

Madrid’s stance, along with the Englishman’s commitment to the club, makes a transfer highly unlikely. The Englishman has already stated his love for playing at the Santiago Bernabeu and appears fully focused on building his legacy with Real Madrid.

Another Madrid star on City’s radar

While City’s interest in Bellingham is no surprise, reports suggest that they are also keen on signing Rodrygo, one of Madrid’s most important attacking players. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger has been a key figure for Madrid since his arrival from Santos for €45 million. Over the years, he has won La Liga three times and the Champions League twice, delivering on big occasions, including crucial goals in Madrid’s historic 2021-22 Champions League run.

According to RMC Sport, Manchester City highly rates Rodrygo’s versatility and technical ability, and Guardiola believes he would be a perfect addition to his attacking lineup. The Brazilian is also reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia, but City could pose the biggest threat to Madrid’s hopes of keeping him.

Madrid had already received a world-record bid of €300 million from Al-Hilal in January, with an eye-watering €140 million salary offer. However, despite Manchester City’s admiration for both Bellingham and Rodrygo, Madrid remains firm in their stance. The club sees both players as essential parts of their future and is not open to negotiations.