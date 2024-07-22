Argentina has become the focus of racism in soccer following a celebratory song that players chanted after their Copa America victory. A social media video on the account of Enzo Fernandez went viral. The song attacked the heritage of the France national team, citing the players as Africans. Philippe Diallo, the President of the France Football Federation, condemned the actions. He even formally lodged a complaint with FIFA and the Argentine soccer association, the AFA.

Now, it seems more drastic measures may have to be taken. The racist chants have taken on a new life in Argentina to add to the woes within the sport. Enzo Fernandez, the player at the front of many of these issues following the Copa America triumph, returned to River Plate, the club he spent his youth career with. While receiving a welcome at the club’s ground, fans sang the song during the club’s game against Lanus.

Racism has an unfortunate history in Argentina. In the modern game, there are several incidents of fans mocking Black players who play for rivals. For example, Black players for Brazil have often faced the brunt of this discrimination. With players from the Argentina national team singing these songs, the fans have idols to look up to. In a way, they feel vindicated to sing these harsh chants because the top players are doing it, often at no consequence to their careers or team.

Racist incidents are more than just football gamesmanship

Tim Vickery, an English journalist often working on South American soccer, says these incidents are nothing new. Yet, Argentina is at the head of international soccer right now. After winning back-to-back Copa Americas and a World Cup in between, the Albiceleste is the best national team in the world. However, racism from the players and fans is the biggest point of discussion.

“I don’t believe that Argentina is an especially racist country, but there are problems here,” Vickery said. “These problems come out during football. I do Brazilian TV every week. And every week, we’re talking about the same thing when Brazilian sides meet Argentine sides in the international cup competitions, every week there are monkey gestures and monkey noises coming from the Argentina fans.

“We talk about this with journalists and correspondents in Argentina, and they always say the same thing. If you talk to the people who do it, they say, ‘Oh no, we’re not racists. This is just football. This is just part of the game. Anything that you can do to goad or wind up your opponent is fair game.’ So it’s a little bit like transporting yourself back to the 1970s in England. That’s really where it is with Argentina.”

“There are so many great things about Argentine football culture. So many of the songs are absolutely fantastic. When you go to a game in Argentina, often you come out remembering the songs more than the game. But you don’t want to remember this song.”

Argentina racism overshadows the brightest spot in country’s soccer history

The racism popping up in Argentina is deservedly one of the major talking points in sport right now. However, the unfortunate part for Argentina is the fact that it comes during a time of unrivaled brilliance. Lionel Messi’s fading career has delivered three international trophies. With the recent Copa America success, Argentina took the lead on Uruguay in terms of total Copa America wins. Argentina now has 16 Copa America trophies compared to Uruguay’s 15. That is the most of any nation in South America. Additionally, Argentina has the fourth-most World Cup victories with three, topping Uruguay and France in that category.

Fighting racism is a major challenge, as seen with the struggles in Spain that players like Vinicius Junior constantly battle. Enzo Fernandez is the subject of a potential ban for singing the song in a team bus. Yet, he will face more internal struggle as much of the Chelsea squad distances themselves from the midfielder. Tim Vickery says Argentina simply needs to stop these songs and actions. One of the only ways to do that may be clear and consistent punishments for players and fans caught in the act of racism.

