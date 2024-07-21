Brighton are on the verge of completing a significant transfer deal, with talks progressing to sign Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez from Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

The 21-year-old talent has drawn considerable attention with his performances. Thus, as negotiations near completion, a move to Europe seems imminent.

Gomez has been a standout player in MLS, joining the Herons last summer from Club Libertad.

Since his arrival, he has been an instrumental part of the team, contributing significantly alongside high-profile players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

His versatility and quality have shone through, making him a key figure in Miami‘s squad. He has so far made 28 appearances and played a crucial role in their MLS League Cup triumph.

Despite his success in Major League Soccer, Gomez has always wanted to move to Europe. His league performance, work rate, intelligence, and technical prowess have positioned him as one of South America’s most promising young talents.

Transfer to happen in 2025?

Brighton’s pursuit of Gomez has been persistent. In June, Inter Miami rejected the Seagulls’ initial bid of $9 million.

However, they seem to have continued their efforts to secure the midfielder. The expected transfer fee for Gomez is around $18 million as per BBC; this would make him one of the most expensive signings ever from an MLS side.

This substantial investment underscores Brighton’s belief in Gomez’s potential to make a significant impact in the Premier League.

Inter Miami value Gomez highly, estimating his worth between $22 million and $32 million, GIVEMESPORT say.

This valuation reflects their recognition of his talent and potential, viewing him as one of the top young prospects in world football.

Should the deal go through, it would not only mark a record transfer from MLS but also signal a shift in the league’s perception, highlighting its growing reputation for developing young talents rather than merely being a destination for aging European stars.

While the final agreement is being hammered out, it is expected that Gomez will join Brighton after the conclusion of the Olympics, where he is set to represent Paraguay.

The Seagulls will pay a base transfer fee of $15 million, with additional performance-related add-ons bringing the total to $18 million. This deal will place Gomez among the top ten most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

Although the player will sign with Brighton this summer, he is likely to remain with Inter Miami until December.

This arrangement will see him officially move to the Premier League club on January 1. This delayed transfer allows Gomez to continue contributing to Inter Miami while also preparing for his next big step in Europe.

What did player say about talks?

In a post-match interview, the 21-year-old recently confirmed that his agent was in talks with both Inter Miami and Brighton.

His openness about the transfer negotiations is somewhat unorthodox, especially considering Brighton’s usually secretive approach to transfer dealings.

The club’s cautiousness is a response to past experiences, such as the last-minute hijacking of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s signing by Chelsea.

Gomez’s candid comments reflect his eagerness to move to Europe. He stated, “My agent is speaking to Inter Miami and Brighton & Hove Albion. I came here to make the jump to Europe.

I hope it happens and whatever God wants”. This straightforwardness, while unusual, also demonstrates his determination to advance his career and fulfill his dreams of playing in Europe.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire