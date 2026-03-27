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Lionel Messi surpassed by Bolivia’s breakout star Miguel Terceros in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

The spotlight on Lionel Messi rarely dims, but this time it shares space with an emerging name: Miguel Terceros. The Argentina icon and the Bolivia rising star now find themselves linked by a shifting narrative in the 2026 qualifying cycle, one that has quietly rewritten expectations around the national team landscape. For the Argentina side, long accustomed to Messi’s dominance, this development introduces an unexpected twist.

For the Bolivia side, however, the story carries a different tone of resurgence and renewed belief. Terceros’ impact has ignited momentum at a crucial stage, offering hope to a nation still chasing a long-awaited return to the global stage. While the headlines focus on Messi, the underlying shift hints at something deeper unfolding across South American qualifying.

The contrast between the two figures is striking. On one side stands Messi, a legend nearing the twilight of his international journey; on the other, Terceros, a young forward writing the first major chapter of his career. Together, they symbolize a transition period in South American soccer, where established greatness meets emerging ambition.

Yet beneath the surface of this evolving narrative lies a specific statistical milestone that has intensified the discussion. In fact, Miguel Terceros has matched Lionel Messi as the highest-scoring South American player in the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle, a remarkable achievement that places the Bolivian alongside one of soccer’s greatest-ever names.

Bolivia’s turning point and Terceros’ defining moment

Bolivia’s recent 2-1 comeback victory over Suriname in the intercontinental playoff semifinal marked a defining step in their campaign. After falling behind early in the second half, the national team responded with resilience, as Moises Paniagua equalized before Terceros delivered the decisive moment from the penalty spot.

The winning goal, scored in the 79th minute, not only secured Bolivia’s place in the playoff final but also underscored Terceros’ growing influence. His composure under pressure and ability to deliver in key moments have turned him into a central figure for the national team, especially as they chase only their second-ever World Cup appearance.

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Bolivia’s journey has been shaped by determination and timely contributions. Having last appeared at the World Cup in 1994, the national team is now just one step away from returning, with a decisive clash ahead against Congo. The stakes could not be higher, and Terceros has become the face of that ambition.

Messi’s legacy meets new reality

For Messi, this development adds an intriguing layer to an already historic career. The Argentina captain finished the qualifying campaign with eight goals, reaffirming his enduring quality even at 38. His record of 114 international goals remains unmatched within his nation, and his influence continues to shape the team’s identity.

Despite being rested in the final qualifier against Ecuador, Messi’s earlier performances, including a brace in a 3-0 win over Venezuela, highlighted his continued importance. Yet, the emergence of players like Terceros signals a broader shift in the competitive landscape.

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