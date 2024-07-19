Maximilian Ibrahimovic, son of the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has signed his first professional contract, continuing his father’s legacy at AC Milan. This is a huge step for the young player’s career, carrying on the Ibrahimovic heritage at a legendary Italian club. The 17-year-old winger has committed to Milan until June 2027 and will play for the club’s new ‘Milan Futuro’ squad in Serie C.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s retirement from professional soccer was an emotional moment for Milan fans. His farewell came after a career plagued by knee injuries in its later years. Despite the challenges, Ibrahimovic’s impact on and off the pitch has been profound. His swift move into a senior advisory role at Milan highlights his enduring commitment to the club and its future.

Zlatan hung his boots at the end of the 2022-23 season. He has since transitioned into a backroom role at the San Siro. He is now a senior advisor to the club’s owners, RedBird Capital Partners. His new position sees him actively involved in the Rossoneri’s strategic planning and operations. This is particularly noticeable in the transfer market, alongside technical director Geoffrey Moncada and chairman Giorgio Furlani.

One of the Swede’s key contributions has been advocating for the establishment of an Under-23 squad in Serie C. The setups at Juventus and Atalanta served as inspiration for this decision. This initiative aims to provide a competitive platform for young talents, including his son Maximilian, to develop and gain crucial experience against seasoned professionals.

Max Ibrahimovich, son of Zlatan, signs first professional contract with Milan

Maximilian Ibrahimovic’s journey to his first professional contract has been marked by determination and growth. Last season, he played for Milan’s Under-18 team, making 29 appearances and scoring three goals. His performance has earned him a place in the Milan Futuro squad. There, he will continue his development under the guidance of coach Daniele Bonera.

Born in Sweden, Maximilian has experienced a diverse soccer upbringing, having been part of the youth academies at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United due to his father’s career moves. This exposure to different soccer cultures and training methodologies has shaped him into a versatile and promising young player.

Maximilian’s role in Milan Futuro

Maximilian’s promotion to the Milan Futuro squad signifies a crucial step in his budding career. Playing in Serie C will provide him with the opportunity to compete against adult professionals, a valuable experience that will aid his development. The young winger’s journey is closely watched, and his progress will be a testament to the Ibrahimovic legacy at Milan.

Maximilian’s contract with Milan is not just a personal achievement. It is a continuation of the Ibrahimovic family’s deep connection with the club. With his younger brother Vincent also part of Milan’s youth setup, the Ibrahimovic name remains prominent at the club. Zlatan’s involvement in strategic decisions and his sons’ development within the club underscores a multi-generational influence on the club’s future.

Under the new head coach Paulo Fonseca, the Red and Black are aiming to secure their first Serie A title in three years and only their third in the last two decades. The inclusion of young talents like Maximilian Ibrahimovic in the Milan Futuro squad is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the club’s future. These efforts are aligned with Ibrahimovic’s vision of creating a robust pipeline of skilled players ready to make the leap to the senior squad.

PHOTOS: IMAGO