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Real Madrid lose Thibaut Courtois due to injury concerns: Who can take his spot vs. Atlético Madrid?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid throws the ball during the UEFA Champions League.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Real Madrid throws the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Despite Real Madrid securing their place in the Champions League quarterfinals, they have lost Thibaut Courtois due to injury concerns. The Belge has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps, the team reported. In his absence, Andriy Lunin emerges as the clear candidate to start vs. Atlético Madrid.

After the rectus femoris injury in his right quadriceps, the Belgian is set to miss several games with Real Madrid: vs. Atlético Madrid, RCD Mallorca, Bayern Munich — both legs —, Girona, Deportivo Alavés, and Real Betis, reports Melchor Ruiz via El Partidazo Cope.

In his absence, coach Álvaro Arbeloa could rely on Lunin, who has already shown he is capable of being Los Blancos’ first-choice goalkeeper, delivering standout performances on multiple occasions. Along with this, Los Blancos could rely on Fran González as the second-choice goalkeeper, who has been shining with Real Madrid Castilla.

Andriy Lunin faces a tough challenge with Real Madrid

Although Andriy Lunin has already proven his quality, he is under immense pressure. With only 315 minutes played this season, he needs to put in a solid performance against Atlético Madrid, who are in top form with, or the team could fall further behind the LaLiga leaders.

Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid applauds the fans after the team’s victory.

Coupled with this, the Ukrainian is preparing to face Bayern Munich, which has been the best attacking team in the world, with Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane shining. For this reason, he might have more work on his hands than expected, and a poor performance could knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

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Lunin could use Courtois’ absence to dispel doubts about his abilities and fight for a more prominent role at Real Madrid. If he shines, the Ukrainian could attract the attention of top European clubs, which might offer him not only a good salary but also a key role—a move that would give his career a boost.

Real Madrid could get some good news amid Courtois’ absence

Amid Thibaut Courtois’ injury, Real Madrid could receive good news for the upcoming matches. Not only have they recovered Kylian Mbappé, but they could also welcome back Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Raul Asencio and Éder Militão ahead of the quarterfinals vs. Bayern Munich.

With this in mind, coach Álvaro Arbeloa could regain strength in midfield, something essential to defeat the German side. In addition, the possible presence of Militão and Asencio could provide more solidity in defense, as they have been dealing with several inconsistencies with Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger.

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